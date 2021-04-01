Introducing TLC Snap: The Mobile App Allowing Ride-Share Workers to Obtain Their TLC Insurance in Minutes
Cutting Out the Middleman, TLC Snap Helps Uber, Lyft, and Via Drivers Quickly Obtain TLC Insurance in a SnapNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers in New York now have access to the latest innovation, helping ride-share drivers everywhere obtain their proper documentation according to the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). TLC Snap is the latest mobile app, available on both iOS and Android devices, enabling ride-share drivers working in any of the five boroughs, the ability to obtain their TLC insurance within minutes, cutting out the need for a local broker.
Every ride-share driver in New York knows the importance of TLC insurance. The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), requires specific automobile coverage for any driver who will pick up fare-paying passengers within the lines of the five boroughs. Historically, ride-share drivers have had to find a local broker to aid them in setting up this insurance, until now. TLC Snap effortlessly cuts out the middleman, allowing drivers to focus on the task at hand; getting their passengers to their destination safely.
Fast and convenient, TLC Snap offers a plethora of plans for every budget; providing transparency for clients to know that they are getting the best possible deal, in the shortest amount of time. The sleek innovative interface allows users to apply, check their status, find TLC approved drug test locations, and check the value of their vehicle.
Amid societal turmoil and the boom of gig economy; TLC Snap could not have arrived at a better time. New York City has been a hot spot for the COVID-19 pandemic, putting thousands out of work, unable to pay their bills. Many have turned to gigs such as Uber, Lyft, and Via; and to get to work, the proper documentation is required within a timely manner — TLC Snap bridges that gap.
Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to New York’s economy; TLC Snap’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.
To learn more about TLC Snap, please visit: tlcsnap.com
About TLC Snap
