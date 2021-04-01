M-59 project in Macomb County begins Friday, April 2

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

TOWNSHIPS: Chesterfield Clinton Harriso Macomb

ROADWAY: M-59 (Hall Road)

PHASE I PROJECT BEGINS: Friday, April 2, 2021 9 a.m.

PHASE I COMPLETION DATE: Late Fall 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be rebuilding 4.5 miles of M-59 in Clinton, Macomb, Harrison, and Chesterfield townships in two phases over two years. The project includes replacement of the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, sign replacement, signal modernization, and work to fill in sidewalk gaps, along with ramp and sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

More project information is available at MovingMacomb.org/M59.

Project map

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning Friday following the morning rush hour, westbound M-59 traffic will be shifted to the right lane and shoulder beginning at North Avenue to allow crews to safely work on the left lanes from Elizabeth Road to Romeo Plank Road.

Next week, eastbound M-59 traffic will be shifted to the right lane and shoulder beginning near Garfield Road for work to take place from Romeo Plank Road to Elizabeth Road.

SAFETY BENEFIT: Rebuilding this roadway will improve the pavement surface for a smoother drive and allow for safer pedestrian sidewalks.