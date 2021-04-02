The Great American Reset
This Reset Will Usher In a Boom
The Great American Reset will create jobs in unimaginable profusion, as did the arrival of the steam engine a little over 300 years ago.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Llewellyn King, veteran journalist and broadcaster, noted for his commentary on the intersection of technology and policy, says the United States is in for a great spurt of innovation, which he calls “The Great American Reset.”
King sets out his ideas in a column published by InsideSources and syndicated to editorial pages this week. He plans to expand on these in upcoming episodes of “White House Chronicle” on PBS, the weekly news and public affairs program he created and hosts.
A huge surge in digitization affecting, as he writes in his syndicated column, everything from the kitchen broom to electric aerial taxis, is inevitable and will change the way we live, work, play, and our health care. He names everything from 3D-printed body parts and telemedicine to drone deliveries and the electrification of all modes of transportation.
King writes that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposals, if passed, would “speed and smooth the innovation revolution, facilitate the digital revolution, and make it fairer and more balanced.” But the reset will happen with or without Biden, he adds.
No surge in innovation like this has been seen since the New Deal and the end of World War II “shoved the clock forward,” King writes.
But what is essential, says King, who founded The Energy Daily in 1973 and was its editor in chief and publisher for 33 years, is that the electric industry increase its resiliency. He says the Texas blackout was “a brutal wake-up call” for all electric utilities.
The emergence of virtual utilities, with huge data flows and sophisticated 5G and private 4G networks, requires defensive mechanisms such as the ability of the grid to break itself into small, defensive mini networks in nanoseconds when trouble strikes. He says the whole of the electric utility infrastructure needs hardening against foul weather, hostile activity, or simple failure in the bulk electric system or a downed line.
In his column, King references Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum and its annual conferences in Davos, Switzerland, and his call for a global reset to harness technology and wealth to tackle poverty and injustice.
“We are on the cusp of going it alone,” King writes. “In the end, the route to social mobilization is jobs. He adds, “The Great American Reset will create jobs in unimaginable profusion, as did the arrival of the steam engine a little over 300 years ago.”
