USEA Press Briefing on 'The Lessons of Texas' on Feb. 26
The first priority is to find out what happened, generator by generator, system by system and fuel by fuel.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas deep freeze was close to the sum of all fears for electric and gas utilities. If it could go wrong, it did go wrong, and Texans suffered. It has been a shot heard around the world.
Clearly Texas must rethink, rebuild, and reprioritize. Everything in the state is on the table, from its electric isolation to whether it should be under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) umbrella with new interconnections to the national grid.
The first priority is to find out what happened, generator by generator, system by system and fuel by fuel.
On Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, the United States Energy Association (USEA) will hold a virtual press briefing on "The Lessons of Texas" from 11:00 a.m. to noon EST.
The event, moderated by nationally syndicated columnist and broadcaster Llewellyn King, will consist of a panel of experts presenting their views and a panel of journalists seeking answers to the Texas deep freeze's power and humanitarian costs. USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis will make opening remarks.
The expert panelists are: Daniel Brooks, Vice President of Integrated Grid and Energy Systems, Electric Power Research Institute; Clinton Vince, Chair, Dentons' U.S. Energy Practice, and a Texas energy company consultant; and Pat Wood III, Principal, Wood3 Resources, and Former Chairman of the FERC and the Texas PUC.
The journalists questioning the experts are: Rod Kuckro, Freelance; Andrew Moore, S&P Global; and Ken Silverstein, Forbes.
To register for the event, which is open to media and other interested participants' questions: https://usea.org/event/usea-virtual-press-briefing-lessons-texas
For more information, contact Dominic Levings at USEA, dlevings@usea.org
