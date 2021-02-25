Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,888 in the last 365 days.

USEA Press Briefing

Pat Wood III, Principal, Wood3 Resources

USEA Press Briefing on 'The Lessons of Texas' on Feb. 26

The first priority is to find out what happened, generator by generator, system by system and fuel by fuel.”
— Llewellyn King Executive Producer and Host, "White House Chronicle"
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas deep freeze was close to the sum of all fears for electric and gas utilities. If it could go wrong, it did go wrong, and Texans suffered. It has been a shot heard around the world.

Clearly Texas must rethink, rebuild, and reprioritize. Everything in the state is on the table, from its electric isolation to whether it should be under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) umbrella with new interconnections to the national grid.

The first priority is to find out what happened, generator by generator, system by system and fuel by fuel.


On Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, the United States Energy Association (USEA) will hold a virtual press briefing on "The Lessons of Texas" from 11:00 a.m. to noon EST.

The event, moderated by nationally syndicated columnist and broadcaster Llewellyn King, will consist of a panel of experts presenting their views and a panel of journalists seeking answers to the Texas deep freeze's power and humanitarian costs. USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis will make opening remarks.

The expert panelists are: Daniel Brooks, Vice President of Integrated Grid and Energy Systems, Electric Power Research Institute; Clinton Vince, Chair, Dentons' U.S. Energy Practice, and a Texas energy company consultant; and Pat Wood III, Principal, Wood3 Resources, and Former Chairman of the FERC and the Texas PUC.

The journalists questioning the experts are: Rod Kuckro, Freelance; Andrew Moore, S&P Global; and Ken Silverstein, Forbes.

To register for the event, which is open to media and other interested participants' questions: https://usea.org/event/usea-virtual-press-briefing-lessons-texas

For more information, contact Dominic Levings at USEA, dlevings@usea.org

Dominic Levings
USEA
+1 202-312-1230
reply@usea.org

You just read:

USEA Press Briefing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.