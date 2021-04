For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Contact: Rich Zacher,Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation says that S.D. Highway 244 will reopen to public traffic at midnight (12 a.m.) on April 1, 2021.

At this time, U.S. Highway16A (Iron Mountain Road) from S.D. Highway 244 to S.D. Highway 36 remains closed due to heavy fire-related vehicle activity.

For complete road information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.