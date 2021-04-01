- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (March 21 - 27)
SALT LAKE CITY (April 1, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,976 for the week of March 21–27, 2021, with a total of $18,697,878 of benefits paid. There were 28,388 continued claims filed during that same week.
|
New Unemployment Claims — March 21–27
|
Traditional Benefits
|
% Change
|
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
|
% Change
|
Extended
Benefits
|
% Change
|
3/21 to 3/27
|
3,253
|
401
|
322
|
Week Prior
(3/14 to 3/20)
|
2,696
|
20.711%
|
371
|
8.1%
|
336
|
-4.2%
|
Continued Unemployment Claims — March 21–27
|
Traditional Benefits
|
% Change
|
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
|
% Change
|
Extended
Benefits
|
% Change
|
3/21 to 3/27
|
15,410
|
1,401
|
11,577
|
Week Prior
(3/14 to 3/20)
|
15,939
|
-3.3%
|
1,394
|
0.5%
|
12,642
|
-8.4%
|
New and Continued Claim Comparison
Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average
|
Total New Claims and Benefits Paid
March 21, 2020 to March 27, 2021
|
Current Week
(3/21 - 3/27)
|
Previous Week
(3/14 - 3/20)
|
2019 Weekly Average
|
Traditional
(State)
|
PUA
(Federal)
|
Extended
(Federal)
|
New Claims
|
3,976
|
3,403
|
1,131
|
333,905
|
68,976
|
37,991
|
Continued Claims
|
28,388
|
29,975
|
8,856
|
$666,698,951
|
$74,849,254
|
$140,111,469
|
$600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020)
$300 Stimulus (Expires Sept. 4, 2021)
|
$954,305,735
|
Lost Wages Assistance
(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)
|
$77,179,710
The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 20, 2021, was 2,046. A total of 2,330 met the same criteria during the previous week.
“We continue to see an overall decline in continued claims, with continued claims having decreased for eight consecutive weeks and down nearly 20% from the end of January 2021,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The critical unemployment benefit is and has provided some short-term stability; however, the strong economy is helping people find long-term stability in employment.”
New Claims (Weekly)
Continued Claims (Weekly)
If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.
###