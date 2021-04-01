- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (March 21 - 27)

SALT LAKE CITY (April 1, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,976 for the week of March 21–27, 2021, with a total of $18,697,878 of benefits paid. There were 28,388 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Claims — March 21–27 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 3/21 to 3/27 3,253 401 322 Week Prior (3/14 to 3/20) 2,696 20.711% 371 8.1% 336 -4.2% Continued Unemployment Claims — March 21–27 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 3/21 to 3/27 15,410 1,401 11,577 Week Prior (3/14 to 3/20) 15,939 -3.3% 1,394 0.5% 12,642 -8.4% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 21, 2020 to March 27, 2021 Current Week (3/21 - 3/27) Previous Week (3/14 - 3/20) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 3,976 3,403 1,131 333,905 68,976 37,991 Continued Claims 28,388 29,975 8,856 $666,698,951 $74,849,254 $140,111,469 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $300 Stimulus (Expires Sept. 4, 2021) $954,305,735 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $77,179,710

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 20, 2021, was 2,046. A total of 2,330 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see an overall decline in continued claims, with continued claims having decreased for eight consecutive weeks and down nearly 20% from the end of January 2021,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The critical unemployment benefit is and has provided some short-term stability; however, the strong economy is helping people find long-term stability in employment.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

