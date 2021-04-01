Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,079 in the last 365 days.

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (March 21 - 27)

SALT LAKE CITY (April 1, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,976 for the week of March 21–27, 2021, with a total of $18,697,878 of benefits paid. There were 28,388 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Claims — March 21–27

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

3/21 to 3/27

3,253

401

322

Week Prior

(3/14 to 3/20)

2,696

20.711%

371

8.1%

336

-4.2%

Continued Unemployment Claims — March 21–27

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

3/21 to 3/27

15,410

1,401

11,577

Week Prior

(3/14 to 3/20)

15,939

-3.3%

1,394

0.5%

12,642

-8.4%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 21, 2020 to March 27, 2021

Current Week

(3/21 - 3/27)

Previous Week

(3/14 - 3/20)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

3,976

3,403

1,131

333,905

68,976

37,991

Continued Claims

28,388

29,975

8,856

$666,698,951

$74,849,254

$140,111,469

$600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020)

$300 Stimulus (Expires Sept. 4, 2021)

$954,305,735

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$77,179,710

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 20, 2021, was 2,046. A total of 2,330 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see an overall decline in continued claims, with continued claims having decreased for eight consecutive weeks and down nearly 20% from the end of January 2021,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The critical unemployment benefit is and has provided some short-term stability; however, the strong economy is helping people find long-term stability in employment.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (March 21 - 27)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.