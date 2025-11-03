- Wellington City receives $5.1 million for administrative and public safety building

SALT LAKE CITY (October 31, 2025) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $5.1 million grant and a $2 million low-interest loan for Wellington City to construct a new administrative and public safety building.

“This investment will help Wellington strengthen essential public services and provide a safe, functional space for both residents and first responders,” said Board Chair Curtis Wells. “Projects like this are the foundation of thriving, resilient rural communities.”

The board also approved additional funding for community improvements during its meeting, including:

Ferron City Municipal Building Authority – $2,475,000 grant and $525,000 low-interest loan for the design and construction of a 36,750-square-foot agriculture facility.

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties using funds generated from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the CIB help improve infrastructure and create safer, more livable communities in rural Utah.

The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###

About the Permanent Community Impact Fund Board:

The Permanent Community Impact Fund Board (CIB) provides loans and grants to counties, cities, and towns impacted by mineral resource development on federal lands. Because local governments cannot collect property taxes from these lands, the CIB helps fund essential community infrastructure such as roads, public safety facilities, water, and sewer systems. These investments ensure that Utah’s energy-producing communities remain strong and sustainable.

About the Housing and Community Development Division:

The Housing and Community Development Division strengthens Utah communities by building local capacity, funding essential services and infrastructure, and leveraging resources for programs that improve quality of life statewide. From supporting rural water systems to assisting low-income families with utility costs, the division is dedicated to helping every Utah community thrive.