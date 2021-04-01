Erin Cole is First Bridal Designer in New EWedded Re-Commerce Initiative
Designer Commits Surplus Inventory For End-to-End Sustainability and Social Impact Solution
Brand partnerships are key to our success and we’re thrilled that Erin is leading the way and opening the door for us to positively impact the industry and our world through EnLiven”CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EWedded, the marketplace bringing circularity to the wedding and social occasion industries, announced today renowned wedding gown and accessories designer Erin Cole is the first partner in its new re-commerce initiative, EnLiven. The pay-it-forward, full-service system helps brands and retailers improve operational efficiencies and cash flow by swiftly and purposefully moving discontinued and stagnant merchandise.
— Maya Holihan
In the first phase of EnLiven EWedded takes possession of the surplus products and prepares them for sale on the platform in a limited edition offering. EWedded collaborates with the seller on pricing strategy, and executes styling and photography, customer support, data collection and order processing and shipping. The partnering company earns forty percent commission on each transaction and is provided a dashboard with data insights to track sales and help make informed business decisions for future growth.
“EnLiven by EWedded is a brilliant and creative initiative to foster a more sustainably-conscious industry,” said Erin Cole. “I’m proud to make this vital commitment to minimize waste and simultaneously improve efficiencies and my bottom line by introducing the brand to a more conscious consumer.”
“We exist to help small brands and businesses operate more sustainably, efficiently and profitably,” said EWedded CEO and founder, Maya Holihan. “Brand partnerships are key to our success and we’re thrilled that Erin is leading the way and opening the door for us to positively impact the industry and our world through EnLiven.”
The second phase of EnLiven includes the circularity and social impact measures. Merchandise that hasn’t sold after nine months on the marketplace will be deconstructed, re-imagined and remade into new products that will either be donated to charitable causes or resold on the marketplace. The redesign process is facilitated by a coalition of designers including Cole and offers an apprenticeship for students of design and an equity program for underserved communities and developing countries.
“Maya’s vision for a more sustainable and equitable world is one I truly admire and support,” added Cole. “I recently visited an orphanage in Tanzania and one of the group conversations focused on providing resources that create opportunity and a thriving community. EnLiven is the cause-initiative that turns that conversation into action for me.”
“A big part of addressing the excess inventory problem that dominates our industry is to change our collective mindset from disposable to purposeful,” said Holihan. “EWedded creates sustainable solutions for our sellers to increase cash flow and keep their products out of the global landfill by turning them into treasures that foster positive change.”
To become an Enliven by EWedded partner or for further details email shops@ewedded.com
About EWedded
EWedded is a modern-day marketplace that promotes a circular economy for the wedding and social occasion industries. We’re cultivating a community of high-end purveyors who provide a values-centric shopping experience for consumers. Our mission is to inspire blissful memories and a prettier planet while furthering the economic empowerment of our sellers.
About Erin Cole
Erin Cole is a designer and author who has been dressing discerning brides around the world for over 20 years. With her high-fashion style and exquisite taste, the designer’s passion lies in the finest of details. Today, Erin Cole is celebrated in the bridal market for her stunning gowns, couture veils, and one-of-a-kind tiaras, hairpins, flowers, sashes, brooches, and necklaces. The Erin Cole collection can be found in over 175 stores around the globe.
