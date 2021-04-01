March 2021 Data Snapshot
In the March 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Dataset Highlight: Retail Sales and Retail Use Business Registrations
- Creating a Glossary
- Creating a Data Dictionary
- Publishing Documents
- Live Training in April
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Dataset Highlight: Retail Sales and Retail Use Business Registrations
data.iowa.gov
This dataset from the Iowa Department of Revenue lists active and inactive retail and retail use business registrations for the State of Iowa. It provides information about the permit issued, the location of the business and a description of the business.
Creating a Glossary
Iowa Data Portal Playbook
Oftentimes terms used within data may not be clearly understood by individuals accessing and using the data. A glossary supplements the column metadata associated with a dataset by providing the name and definitions of terms used within the column's data. This playbook provides access to glossary templates and the procedure for completing the template.
Creating a Data Dictionary
Iowa Data Portal Playbook
A data dictionary is a collection of names, definitions, and attributes about data elements used or captured in a database or information system. In the state data portal, a data dictionary can provide information about data assets that are not themselves available for internal or public consumption to facilitate data sharing requests from other state agencies. This playbook provides access to data dictionary templates and the procedure for completing the template.
Publishing Documents
Iowa Data Portal Playbook
Did you know that agencies can publish publish plans, reports, research studies, and analyses that present information related to your agency’s operations or key issues/problems your agency monitors on the State Data Portal? Agency strategic plans, performance plans and performance reports that are required by the Accountable Government Act (AGA) are currently published by IDOM:
We have developed a playbook to show you how to create and publish documents.
Live Training in April
Get trained in April! The table below highlights the live training being offered.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|April 5
|3 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|April 6
|12 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|April 7
|10 AM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|April 8
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|April 9
|3 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|April 12
|12 PM
|Map Your Data
|April 13
|3 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|April 15
|10 AM
|Clean and Tidy Data
|April 16
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|April 19
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|April 20
|10 AM
|Create Performance Measures
|April 21
|10 AM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|April 22
|3 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|April 23
|3 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|April 26
|3 PM
|Collaborate with Data
|April 27
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|April 28
|3 PM
|Map Your Data
|April 29
|10 AM
|Explore Data with Charts
Learn More and Register (Data Portal Account Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|300
|External References
|157
|Documents
|268
|Filtered Views
|355
|Charts
|163
|Maps
|217
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|22
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,646
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 138 Active Users: 20 (14.5% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
