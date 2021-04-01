In the March 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

data.iowa.gov

This dataset from the Iowa Department of Revenue lists active and inactive retail and retail use business registrations for the State of Iowa. It provides information about the permit issued, the location of the business and a description of the business.

Explore the Dataset

Iowa Data Portal Playbook

Oftentimes terms used within data may not be clearly understood by individuals accessing and using the data. A glossary supplements the column metadata associated with a dataset by providing the name and definitions of terms used within the column's data. This playbook provides access to glossary templates and the procedure for completing the template.

Open the Playbook

Iowa Data Portal Playbook

A data dictionary is a collection of names, definitions, and attributes about data elements used or captured in a database or information system. In the state data portal, a data dictionary can provide information about data assets that are not themselves available for internal or public consumption to facilitate data sharing requests from other state agencies. This playbook provides access to data dictionary templates and the procedure for completing the template.

Open the Playbook

Iowa Data Portal Playbook

Did you know that agencies can publish publish plans, reports, research studies, and analyses that present information related to your agency’s operations or key issues/problems your agency monitors on the State Data Portal? Agency strategic plans, performance plans and performance reports that are required by the Accountable Government Act (AGA) are currently published by IDOM:

We have developed a playbook to show you how to create and publish documents.

Open the Playbook

Live Training in April

Get trained in April! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course April 5 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language April 6 12 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor April 7 10 AM Data Analysis Tools and Connections April 8 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset April 9 3 PM Create Performance Measures April 12 12 PM Map Your Data April 13 3 PM Explore Data with Charts April 15 10 AM Clean and Tidy Data April 16 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset April 19 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset April 20 10 AM Create Performance Measures April 21 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language April 22 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor April 23 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections April 26 3 PM Collaborate with Data April 27 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset April 28 3 PM Map Your Data April 29 10 AM Explore Data with Charts

Learn More and Register (Data Portal Account Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 300 External References 157 Documents 268 Filtered Views 355 Charts 163 Maps 217 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,646

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 138 Active Users: 20 (14.5% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

