Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,083 in the last 365 days.

ErgoSuture, the innovative suturing solutions company, is featured in a new Medical and Pharma Insider Showcase Video

ErgoSuture has been described as a disruptive company, with disruptive technology.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergosuture, a medical device company with innovative suturing solutions for closing various patient tissue layers, today announced that Claude Norgard, CEO and co-founder,and Luis Almodovar, chief medical officer and co-founder are featured in a new Medical and Pharma Insider Showcase Video.

The video can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/9k3usx5m.

ErgoSuture has been described as a disruptive company, with disruptive technology.

In the Medical and Pharma Insider Showcase Video conversation Claude Norgard and Luis Almodovar provide an overview of ErgoSuture, it’s business and plans for the future as well as its business and financial objectives.

About DRIVE’N ROLL - ErgoSuture’s Advanced Suturing Instrument

ErgoSuture’s patented Drive’N Roll, allows surgeons and other trained caregivers to close up patient’s deep-tissue incisions and wounds better, faster, and cheaper.

DRIVE’N ROLL is an advanced suturing device with the simplicity of a regular needle driver that provides:

CONTINUOUS FLUID MOTION OF THE NEEDLE ALONG ITS ARC

EASE OF USE FOR FOREHAND AND BACKHAND SUTURING

REVERSE MOTION OF NEEDLE WITHOUT RELEASING AND RE-GRASPING IT

SELF-CORRECT NEEDLE PLACEMENT IN PERPENDICULAR ORIENTATION

About ErgoSuture

ErgoSuture’s mission is to drive surgical innovations through the design and development of advanced suturing solutions for closing patient skin and deep-tissue openings.

The company’s product line empowers surgeons and other trained caregivers to optimally close up patient’s deep-tissue incisions and wounds (i.e., better, faster, and less expensive).

ErgoSuture’s first product, Drive’N Roll, provides users advanced suturing capabilities with the simplicity of regular needle drivers across all surgical platforms—from open surgery to minimally invasive surgery, including laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgery.
ErgoSuture’s long-term vision is to expand its product line to become a universal standard of care for suturing solutions.

About Medical and Pharma Insider

Medical and Pharma Insider provides:

Industry News on the life sciences, medical and pharma industries and sectors, with a focus on business and financial transactions

Showcase Videos featuring conversations with management of life sciences, medical, and pharma companies with business or financial objectives

MedTalks videos featuring conversations with industry influentials

Friedland's Corner videos featuring Jeffrey Friedland's commentaries, opinions and predictions of the implications of industry news

Medical and Pharma Insider is a program of FC Global Strategies. (www.fcglobalstrategies.com)

Company Contacts:

ErgoSuture
Claude Nogard, CEO & Co-Founder
Tel: 339-234-6289
Email: cnogard@ergosuture.com
Website: www.ergosuture.com

Medical and Pharma Insider
Jeffrey Friedland, CEO
Tel. +1 646 450 8909
Email jeffrey@medicalandpharmainsider.com
Website: www.medicalandpharmainsider.com

Claude Nogard
ErgoSuture
+1 339-234-6289
email us here

You just read:

ErgoSuture, the innovative suturing solutions company, is featured in a new Medical and Pharma Insider Showcase Video

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.