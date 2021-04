ErgoSuture, the innovative suturing solutions company, is featured in a new Medical and Pharma Insider Showcase Video

ErgoSuture has been described as a disruptive company, with disruptive technology.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ergosuture, a medical device company with innovative suturing solutions for closing various patient tissue layers, today announced that Claude Norgard, CEO and co-founder,and Luis Almodovar, chief medical officer and co-founder are featured in a new Medical and Pharma Insider Showcase Video.The video can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/9k3usx5m ErgoSuture has been described as a disruptive company, with disruptive technology.In the Medical and Pharma Insider Showcase Video conversation Claude Norgard and Luis Almodovar provide an overview of ErgoSuture, it’s business and plans for the future as well as its business and financial objectives.About DRIVE’N ROLL - ErgoSuture’s Advanced Suturing InstrumentErgoSuture’s patented Drive’N Roll, allows surgeons and other trained caregivers to close up patient’s deep-tissue incisions and wounds better, faster, and cheaper.DRIVE’N ROLL is an advanced suturing device with the simplicity of a regular needle driver that provides:CONTINUOUS FLUID MOTION OF THE NEEDLE ALONG ITS ARCEASE OF USE FOR FOREHAND AND BACKHAND SUTURINGREVERSE MOTION OF NEEDLE WITHOUT RELEASING AND RE-GRASPING ITSELF-CORRECT NEEDLE PLACEMENT IN PERPENDICULAR ORIENTATIONAbout ErgoSutureErgoSuture’s mission is to drive surgical innovations through the design and development of advanced suturing solutions for closing patient skin and deep-tissue openings.The company’s product line empowers surgeons and other trained caregivers to optimally close up patient’s deep-tissue incisions and wounds (i.e., better, faster, and less expensive).ErgoSuture’s first product, Drive’N Roll, provides users advanced suturing capabilities with the simplicity of regular needle drivers across all surgical platforms—from open surgery to minimally invasive surgery, including laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgery.ErgoSuture’s long-term vision is to expand its product line to become a universal standard of care for suturing solutions.About Medical and Pharma InsiderMedical and Pharma Insider provides:Industry News on the life sciences, medical and pharma industries and sectors, with a focus on business and financial transactionsShowcase Videos featuring conversations with management of life sciences, medical, and pharma companies with business or financial objectivesMedTalks videos featuring conversations with industry influentialsFriedland's Corner videos featuring Jeffrey Friedland's commentaries, opinions and predictions of the implications of industry newsMedical and Pharma Insider is a program of FC Global Strategies. ( www.fcglobalstrategies.com Company Contacts:ErgoSutureClaude Nogard, CEO & Co-FounderTel: 339-234-6289Email: cnogard@ergosuture.comWebsite: www.ergosuture.com Medical and Pharma InsiderJeffrey Friedland, CEOTel. +1 646 450 8909Email jeffrey@medicalandpharmainsider.comWebsite: www.medicalandpharmainsider.com