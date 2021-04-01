ErgoSuture, the innovative suturing solutions company, is featured in a new Medical and Pharma Insider Showcase Video
ErgoSuture has been described as a disruptive company, with disruptive technology.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergosuture, a medical device company with innovative suturing solutions for closing various patient tissue layers, today announced that Claude Norgard, CEO and co-founder,and Luis Almodovar, chief medical officer and co-founder are featured in a new Medical and Pharma Insider Showcase Video.
The video can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/9k3usx5m.
In the Medical and Pharma Insider Showcase Video conversation Claude Norgard and Luis Almodovar provide an overview of ErgoSuture, it’s business and plans for the future as well as its business and financial objectives.
About DRIVE’N ROLL - ErgoSuture’s Advanced Suturing Instrument
ErgoSuture’s patented Drive’N Roll, allows surgeons and other trained caregivers to close up patient’s deep-tissue incisions and wounds better, faster, and cheaper.
DRIVE’N ROLL is an advanced suturing device with the simplicity of a regular needle driver that provides:
CONTINUOUS FLUID MOTION OF THE NEEDLE ALONG ITS ARC
EASE OF USE FOR FOREHAND AND BACKHAND SUTURING
REVERSE MOTION OF NEEDLE WITHOUT RELEASING AND RE-GRASPING IT
SELF-CORRECT NEEDLE PLACEMENT IN PERPENDICULAR ORIENTATION
About ErgoSuture
ErgoSuture’s mission is to drive surgical innovations through the design and development of advanced suturing solutions for closing patient skin and deep-tissue openings.
The company’s product line empowers surgeons and other trained caregivers to optimally close up patient’s deep-tissue incisions and wounds (i.e., better, faster, and less expensive).
ErgoSuture’s first product, Drive’N Roll, provides users advanced suturing capabilities with the simplicity of regular needle drivers across all surgical platforms—from open surgery to minimally invasive surgery, including laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgery.
ErgoSuture’s long-term vision is to expand its product line to become a universal standard of care for suturing solutions.
About Medical and Pharma Insider
Medical and Pharma Insider provides:
Industry News on the life sciences, medical and pharma industries and sectors, with a focus on business and financial transactions
Showcase Videos featuring conversations with management of life sciences, medical, and pharma companies with business or financial objectives
MedTalks videos featuring conversations with industry influentials
Friedland's Corner videos featuring Jeffrey Friedland's commentaries, opinions and predictions of the implications of industry news
Medical and Pharma Insider is a program of FC Global Strategies. (www.fcglobalstrategies.com)
Company Contacts:
ErgoSuture
Claude Nogard, CEO & Co-Founder
Tel: 339-234-6289
Email: cnogard@ergosuture.com
Website: www.ergosuture.com
Medical and Pharma Insider
Jeffrey Friedland, CEO
Tel. +1 646 450 8909
Email jeffrey@medicalandpharmainsider.com
Website: www.medicalandpharmainsider.com
