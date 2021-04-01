Wärtsilä North America, Inc. joins the Nordic Business Council USA to Drive Nordic Cooperation in the United States
Aaron Bresnahan, President Wärtsilä North America, Inc., was introduced as a new Nordic Business Council USA Council Member, at the NBC meeting on March 4, 2021
We joined Nordic Business Council USA to share our Nordic values and innovation with communities, industry, and like-minded people to bring our messages forward as a corporate leader in sustainability”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wärtsilä established its US operations in 1979 through its subsidiary Wärtsilä North America, Inc. (WNA), employs more than 900 professionals manning 12 regional locations across the US. Wärtsilä Energy and Marine Businesses teams serve the commercial power, maritime and oil & gas markets in the United States. Wärtsilä North America has installed more than 3.5 GW of power in the US and provides life cycle services for US-based cruise operators, having approximately 80% market share for engines on large cruise ships.
— Aaron Bresnahan, President Wärtsilä North America, Inc.
“We joined Nordic Business Council USA to share our Nordic values and innovation with communities, industry, and like-minded people to bring our messages forward as a corporate leader in sustainability”, said Aaron Bresnahan, President Wärtsilä North America, Inc.
Wärtsilä is dedicated to supporting and promoting the local communities and charitable programs throughout the U.S. In each location where they operate, their employees volunteer their time and efforts to assist those who need it most. Wärtsilä’s support of charitable causes is an important part of company’s responsibility as a corporation.
Wärtsilä In Brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasizing sustainable innovation, total efficiency, and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximizes the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totaled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com
About Nordic Business Council USA
Nordic Business Council USA (“NBC”) is a business-to business initiative made up of Nordic Business Executives, Owners, and Operators operating in the United States. The NBC focuses on the needs of Nordic Businesses operating in the US market, Nordic Businesses seeking to enter or expand reach, sales, and operations in the US market, and issues that benefit all the Council Members. Visit: www.NordicBusinessCouncilUSA.com
Tana Torrano
Market Vision Consulting, LLC
+ 12565207544
email us here