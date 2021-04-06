TLS Holdings Launches The Winning Seat® in Phoenix
The Winning Seat® (TWS) is the one and only mobile live-action sports Sweepstakes App, where users play completely for free to win cash, prizes, vacations, and more.
Fans Play for Free During Live Sporting Events to Win Cash, Prizes, Vacations, and More
We definitely see The Winning Seat® as an instrument for COVID relief for small businesses.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Winning Seat® (TWS), the one and only mobile live-action sports Sweepstakes App, where users play completely for free to win cash, prizes, vacations, and more, is launching in Phoenix in April.
— Miles Johnson, co-founder and president of The Winning Seat®
TWS’ patented Fan Engagement and AdTech Platform® is proprietary technology designed to reach consumers by connecting real-time sporting actions with a prize during live events. During these real-time actions — a three-pointer during a basketball game, for example — ads, products, offers, and more are distributed in tandem with the game broadcast.
To play, a TWS user logs into the app, picks the sporting event they’re watching (from wherever; in-person at a stadium, at a sports bar, or at home), and clicks “GRAB A SEAT.” Then, at some point during the game, the app will alert users that they’re “IN THE SEAT.” This means that users have a chance to win a prize if the action displayed on their phone screens — say, a touchdown — happens before the app’s game timer runs out. Winners get a cash prize, supplied by TWS. Even if users don’t beat the timer, they get rewarded with an offer, such as a buy-one-get-one free pizza from a local restaurant.
“We definitely see The Winning Seat® as an instrument for COVID relief for small businesses,” says Miles Johnson, co-founder and president of The Winning Seat®. “After so many COVID–related cancelations, people are hungrier than ever for sports entertainment. In addition, the app’s ability to get people engaged in sporting events will drive traffic to the doors of local businesses.”
The Winning Seat® acts as a conduit to small businesses such as restaurants, pubs, golf courses, retail shops, coffee shops — any local business that could benefit from its proprietary AdTech.
“We absolutely love The Winning Seat®! We are constantly fulfilling redemptions of offers and prizes from local players,” says John Hoppe, owner of Coffee on Main in Minden, Nev. “It definitely brings business to the coffee shop.”
Local businesses see a return on their investment soon after players begin to redeem their rewards, meaning new customers coming into their business.
“Every Winning Seat user is opt-in, location targeted, relevant, and wanting to be engaged,” Johnson continues. “Rewards come during the time of user engagement and ultimately, distributing these assets for a business results in real foot traffic to that business.”
Another advantage of The Winning Seat® is its broad appeal and potential demographic reach. To date, user profiles break down to roughly an even split between men and women, with a range in player age from 21 to 65 years. Moreover, the gamification aspect is a proven winner in bringing people to the platform and ultimately, to small businesses. Unlike other sports-focused gaming platforms, The Winning Seat® doesn’t require daily study of baseball stats or college basketball rankings to participate. It’s a welcoming way to engage a wider swath of the population than who might feel comfortable participating in fantasy football or brackets, for example.
TWS will also open up job opportunities for Phoenix-area salespersons and entrepreneurs looking to get back into the market, and offers licensing opportunities for a product relevant to any market.
“We decided to launch in Phoenix for many reasons. Namely, it’s a great sports town. It’s got teams in all of the major pro sports leagues. Plus the Valley has a large amount of incredible businesses that could benefit from this type of AdTech offering,” says Johnson. “We believe our players will enjoy the rewards given by these great businesses.”
TWS sees promise in user participation levels. During a soft launch in East Texas, the app drew more than a few thousand participants in any given event. In a large market such as Phoenix, the founders imagine that engagement and the user base will be only that much more robust.
In addition to its positive impact on Phoenix, TWS is positioned to help bolster the sports industry’s recovery at large.
“TWS is primed to become a popular integrated advertising platform for businesses, events and venues. The app offers a level of versatility, portability and opportunities for user interaction and conversion,” Johnson points out.
In select market areas, TWS partners are conducting active outreach to local businesses. Interested parties can also reach out directly to TWS to discuss opportunities. Future plans include expansion into additional locations in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and eventually nationwide.
About TLS Holdings, Inc. ~ The Winning Seat®
TLS Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of The Winning Seat®. Headquartered in northern Nevada, TLS Holdings operates daily; managing direction, development and deployment of its mobile applications as well as sales/marketing processes to expand and deliver value through its native AdTech platforms. For more information about The Winning Seat®, please visit winningseat.com.
Media contact
Anne Szustek Talbot
BX3 on behalf of The Winning Seat®
anne@bx3.io
Anne Szustek Talbot
BX3
+1 833-293-8326
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter