Resilience Series Speaker Lineup Packed with Powerful Women in Real Estate

Kat Drerup Resilience Tour USA

Kat Drerup, Realtor Resilience Tour Women In Real Estate

Michelle Bailey

Michelle Bailey, Realtor Resilience Series Women in Real Estate

Resilience Series Features Kat Drerup, Michelle Bailey, Krista Mashore, Lindsay White, Mary-Anne Gillespie

Virtual summit brings together top female industry earners and professionals from business development, marketing, branding, social media, and coaching.

Connecting with like minded-women through this series is the key to getting to the next level.”
— Kat Drerup
USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the 2nd event in The Real Resilient Tour, hosted by High-Performance Realtor, producer, speaker, business coach, and event founder Kim Hayden.
The summit is designed to use collaboration and lived experience from established women real estate professionals to inspire agents to reach their full potential and succeed in meeting their goals both professionally and personally,” says Hayden.

This year's event focuses on helping women to achieve their financial goals. "Earning an income in real estate is achievable with the right planning and dedication. All of the speakers for this event are top professionals who had to overcome different levels of adversity to reach success. Their success, through resilience, is an inspiration for others to succeed."

Today we will hear from Kat Drerup, Michelle Bailey, Krista Mashore, Lindsay White, and Mary Anne Gillespie all Six and Seven-Figure income earners in their businesses. "These women are here to share their skills and knowledge to help grow the next generation," says Hayden.

The summit also provides ideas for seasoned agents looking for career options such as becoming a commercial leasing agent. Benefits include the hours. “It’s a 9-5, Monday to Friday gig and in three years, you know where your revenue is and can plan for a regular income.”

During a time of record-high suicides, it’s important to inspire people, she says. Through coaching, one person who was “broke but not broken learned how to broker her own success.”

Information and inspiration will help people move forward in the business. “Eighty percent of people who get a license are not in the business after 36 months (according to CREA),” she says "we want to improve those statistics."

The summit will run daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST but because she says agents are busy and may not be able to devote an entire day, each attendee will receive the full playback.

Tickets are discounted to $87.

Hayden says it’s important for attendees to know that the list is not sold or shared. The event is open to everyone. “It’s not a recruiting event but a gathering of like-minded women looking to be leaders in their communities. It’s a safe environment. Come and feed your mind.”

Tickets are selling fast.

