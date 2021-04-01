Sam Mallery joins MAC Group in the role of Digital Marketing Manager
“Sam is very data-driven and strategic. Couple that with his passion for digital marketing and I can’t wait to see what he helps the team accomplish.” ”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the continued growth of the Nanlite brand, MAC Group is adding a Digital Marketing Strategist to the team.
— Jan Lederman, Mac Group President
Sam Mallery joins the Nanlite Team at MAC Group where he will be responsible for developing the digital marketing strategy for Nanlite USA. For the past 6 years, he was in charge of marketing at Zone Five Software, makers of a popular fitness-tracking platform for endurance sports. Prior to that he was the Manager of Publishing at B&H, leading a team of designers, editors, and strategists who were responsible for the B&H Explora blog. During his 11-year tenure at B&H, he also worked in content strategy, on social media teams, and served as a technical expert.
Sam continues to actively pursue his interests in writing, music, and video production and still learns something new every time he creates. One of his bands was once signed to a label affiliated with Richard Branson’s V2 Records, which cemented in him at an early age the importance of being part of a professional, creative team.
“What I love most about MAC Group are the people. Everyone I've met from the various teams have all been top-notch.” - Sam Mallery, Digital Marketing Manager
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit macgroupus.com
