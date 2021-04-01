Recruiting for Good Launches Service Helping Girl Soccer Teams Fund Trips

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn Funding for Girl Soccer Team Trips #2023WomenSoccer #collaboration www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Moms participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to fund and save money for soccer team trips #soccermomsparty #traveltheworld #watchyourkidsplay www.SoccerMomsParty.com

Follow Team USA at 2023 Women Soccer, participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn travel savings #teamtravel #celebratewomensoccer www.2023WomenSoccer.com

"In 2018, I attended The Women's World Cup in Lyon, France....Love to Reward Travel to Australia and Party for Good" Carlos, Founder Recruiting for Good www.2023WomenSoccer.com