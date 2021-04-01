Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches Service Helping Girl Soccer Teams Fund Trips

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn Funding for Girl Soccer Team Trips #2023WomenSoccer #collaboration www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Moms participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to fund and save money for soccer team trips #soccermomsparty #traveltheworld #watchyourkidsplay www.SoccerMomsParty.com

Follow Team USA at 2023 Women Soccer, participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn travel savings #teamtravel #celebratewomensoccer www.2023WomenSoccer.com

"In 2018, I attended The Women's World Cup in Lyon, France....Love to Reward Travel to Australia and Party for Good" Carlos, Founder Recruiting for Good www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Follow Team USA at 2024 Paris Games, participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn travel savings #teamtravel #celebratewomensoccer www.2024ParisGames.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good works collaboratively to reward referrals with funding and help offset the cost of travel for California girl soccer teams.

We love to help fund meaningful trips for girl soccer teams. Join Us to Play the Game + See the World for Good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact by funding meaningful programs for girls.

Recruiting for Good launches service to help California girl soccer teams save money on travel. Parents and supporters participate in R4G's referral program to help fund soccer girl team trips.

The staffing agency will help teams fund national and international trips to compete and see the world for good.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I love to help fund trips for soccer girl teams to experience 'The 2023 Women's World Cup' in Sydney, Australia.'"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru rewarding programs for girls; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com

Helping Girl Soccer Teams Fund Trips to play and see the world for good. Parents and supporters participated in Recruiting for Good referral program; we do the leg work and generate proceeds to offset the cost of flights, hotel, and tours. Monies generated are paid directly to soccer travel company organizing the trips. We can help teams fund national and international trips to learn more visit www.WeFundSoccerTravel.com

Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created Soccer Girls Party an exclusive luxury travel club for 100 women who love helping girls succeed in life, and love watching women play soccer in the most beautiful cities. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good," and earn luxury hotel rewards to Experience ‘The World's Best Women Soccer’ in London (2022), Sydney (2023), and Paris (2024). www.SoccerGirlsParty.com

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

How Recruiting for Good Helps Girl Soccer Teams Fund Trips

