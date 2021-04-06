Conscious House London Becomes Scintilla, Celebrates with New Sustainable Skincare and More Simple, Natural Formulations

Scintilla launched on 5 April 2021

The sustainable skincare brand strives to learn from the history of natural ingredients in order to optimise the benefits of nature whilst also conserving it

LONDON, GB, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conscious House London, the 100% natural skincare and toiletries brand striving for zero waste and plastic free alternatives, is now Scintilla. Originally launched in 2019, the British brand has seen its vision evolve over the last two years, and its knowledge of natural ingredients and sustainable skincare grow. Scintilla, pronounced [skin-til-uh], is now taking on a new direction, with new sustainable business goals and a fresh new line of handmade, natural products. The initial Scintilla collection includes customer favourites such as the Fresh-Faced Cleansing Milk, the Original Elderflower Lip Balm, the Bergamot & Lemongrass Hand Cream, Green Clean Shampoo Melts, Reusable Make-Up Wipes, as well as handmade face cloths, candles, soaps, bath salts and the Mini Relax Box.

Scintilla has just gone through a successful ownership change and now takes on a new identity, an exciting new step for the brand already renowned for its 100% plastic free skincare and home products that smell as good as they are for the planet. All Scintilla products are natural and ‘naked’, as is reflected in the new Scintilla logo, and come in responsible packaging such as glass jars with an aluminium lid, all recycled or recyclable.

“We started with the goal of using our business to make positive change in the skincare sector, but over the last two years our knowledge has grown, we have chased new goals in our sustainability and we've outgrown the place we started from” says Rebecca Dallimore, founder and CEO of Scintilla. “Because of this, whilst we're still relatively small, we've taken the opportunity to reflect on our evolution and transform into something that shows where we now stand, and where we want to go from here.”

Scintilla uses only natural ingredients that are sustainably sourced, ranging from jojoba, kernel, avocado, olive and sunflower seed oils to aloe vera, cocoa seed and shea butter. The brand’s new name was inspired by a Roman matriarch, a mother figure and Earth-lover. Historically Roman women were among the first to manipulate natural ingredients for the benefit of their skin and appearance.

Scintilla strives to learn from the history of natural ingredients in order to optimise the benefits of nature whilst also conserving it. The brand believes that people and planet are interconnected and that maintaining the connection in our daily lives will lead to a more conscious relationship with our world.

All Scintilla products are minimally wrapped in re-used, recyclable or recycled packaging, and the brand’s goal is to leave only the tiniest trace of a footprint from ingredients, products and company operations. Scintilla products are optimised with the best ingredients so that you only need to use a small amount (a tiny ‘spark’ as the new Scintilla name calls for), with simple formulations to make sure a little goes a long way, effectively reducing waste and fighting over-consumption.

Scintilla is dedicated to creating simple, natural formulations, and helping you expand your mindset to see skincare as self-care: that by including an element of sustainability to your self-care, you can take care of you and the planet at the same time.

“In a sector notorious for plastic packaging and ingredients with curiously long scientific-looking names, Scintilla aims to be a brand that goes beyond retail and is more like a vehicle for change” says Rebecca Dallimore. “As individuals it can be hard to feel that your sustainable swaps are making a difference, so we want to use the power of business to amplify the conscious decisions you make: by doing the hard work for you, by choosing the most sustainable ingredients, packaging and logistics, and by donating some of our hard earned profit to incredible charities.”

10% of Scintilla profits go to SEED Madagascar, a sustainable development charity working primarily in the southeast of Madagascar, and Mind, the mental health charity in England and Wales.

Scintilla believes skincare is more than just the products you dutifully apply. The Scintilla range of natural, sustainable and ethical beauty products is now available on the new Scintilla website. For more information about Scintilla, or to view the new collection, visit www.wearescintilla.com

About Scintilla

Scintilla is a brand of natural, sustainable and ethical home and beauty products that only uses ingredients and materials from trusted suppliers. Founded by Rebecca Dallimore, Scintilla is committed to sustainable and ethical sourcing and practices in everything, from ingredients to product packaging and delivery. Scintilla offers a range of products made with 100% natural essential oils, seed butters and other plant-based, raw ingredients. 10% of profits go to charities SEED Madagascar and Mind. For more information about Scintilla please visit www.wearescintilla.com

