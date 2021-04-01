Spryker Earns 2021 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

Spryker Systems GmbH Top Rated Badge From TrustRadius

TrustRadius has announced that Spryker, a headless, API-based PaaS commerce software, has been recognized as one of the top-rated eCommerce solutions.

Customer Success is our number one priority at Spryker and we are always striving to support our customers in achieving their business goals and maximizing the value from their investment in Spryker.” — Chris Rauch, Spryker’s Chief Customer Officer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustRadius has announced that Spryker Cloud Commerce OS, the first-of-its-kind headless, API-based platform-as-a-service commerce software, has been recognized as one of the top-rated eCommerce solutions. With a score of 8.3 and with 38 verified reviews, Spyker Systems GmbH proves it is a valuable player within the industry at large.

“Spryker has earned a Top Rated Ecommerce Platform award based entirely on feedback from their customers,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Spryker customers on TrustRadius highlight the clean, modular approach of the headless architecture, which allows for flexibility and scalability.”

“We are delighted and honored to receive this feedback and recognition from our customers. Customer Success is our number one priority at Spryker and we are always striving to support our customers in achieving their business goals and maximizing the value from their investment in Spryker,” said Chris Rauch, Spryker’s Chief Customer Officer.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

Hear from just some of our verified Spryker users on how much they value Spryker Cloud Commerce OS:

“Spryker Cloud Commerce is well suited for companies who want to embrace new technologies fast and have a tendency to invest and believe in technology as a competitive differentiator going forward. It helps to scale and test new features fast and with the right developers one can beat the competition by being more modern, user-centric, and up-to-date with the latest integration of third-party-technologies.” A review from Rob Peters, Director Marketing & Sales at Lautsprecher Teufel

“The Spryker Ecosystem supports us in our highly variable, fast approach to international markets with the most diverse business models. With the technical layer of connectivity, we are able to respond to market requirements particularly quickly. Very flexible system to respond to requirements. Good support of the Spryker team in terms of network and in the development of common solutions.” Review from Gunther Hahn, Head of Group Digital at SLV Lighting Group

At Spryker, we’re proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback in our user community. Thank you for supporting our work, and for sharing your feedback.

About Spryker

Founded in 2014, Spryker enables companies to build sophisticated transactional business models in unified commerce including B2B, B2C, and Enterprise Marketplaces. It is the most modern platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution with headless & API-based architecture that is cloud and enterprise-ready and loved by developers and business users worldwide. Spryker customers extend their sales reach and grow revenue with a system that allows them to increase operational efficiency, lower the total cost of ownership, and expand to new markets and business models faster than ever before. Spryker solutions have empowered 150+ companies to manage transactions in more than 200 countries worldwide. Spryker is trusted by brands such as Toyota, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker was named the most innovative and visionary of all new vendors in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and named a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC and is the only commerce platform to provide full B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace capabilities out of one stack. For more information about Spryker please visit Spryker.com.