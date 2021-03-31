Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,943 in the last 365 days.

2021-03-31 17:43:14.397 Maryland Heights Couple Split $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-03-31 17:43:14.397

Story Photo

Linda Erhart-Hunter and Nancy Hunter of Maryland Heights recently split a $100,000 Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize. 

Erhart-Hunter had stopped in at 7-Eleven, 1193 Colonnade Circle in Des Peres, on her way to work and decided to scratch off her “50X Payout” ticket before she left the store.

“I had to look at it quite a few times,” she said. “I’ve never won anything that big! I had to show it to a friend and ask her if I had actually won that amount!”.

Her excitement was shared by her wife, with whom she split the winnings. 

“I knew I had to split it with her as soon as I won,” she added.  “I was just so excited!” 

50X Payout” is a $5 game with more than $9.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000, as well as seven $20,000 prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2021-03-31 17:43:14.397 Maryland Heights Couple Split $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.