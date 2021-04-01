Charrington Pacific Group Announces Implementation of New Technology Platform
Charrington Pacific Group, has announced today the launch of a new digital wealth management platform for its workforce.TOKYO, JAPAN, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charrington Pacific Group's platform is designed to power a modern wealth management business – including functionality to streamline internal processes. Features include proposal generation, paperless onboarding, risk-questionnaires, model management software, client portfolio monitoring and rebalancing tools, fee billing, compliance tools and a client portal.
"We are always looking for opportunities to enhance our financial advisor's ability to serve clients more efficiently and effectively. Our new platform will enable an improved client experience and drive scale for the company," said Tsuda Kamatari, Chief Executive Officer at Charrington Pacific Group.
The implementation of the new platform further demonstrates Charrington Pacific Group's commitment to the wealth management industry by supporting its ongoing mission to evolve its solutions and services to meet the ever-changing needs of its financial advisors and their multi-generational clients.
"We are very pleased with the implementation, which streamlines our processes allowing us to continue expanding the scope and depth of our wealth management service. We recognise that it is not just about helping our advisors grow, but also about ensuring a better outcome for our clients, a mantra that guides every aspect of our work together," said Daniel Walsh, Head of Institutional Equities at Charrington Pacific Group.
Charrington Pacific Group has completed the implementation of the new technology platform with all clients and assets successfully migrated. The new platform will streamline processes and assist the company in preserving the wealth of its clients.
The platform went live earlier this month and is available to all employees of Charrington Pacific Group.
About
Charrington Pacific Group is a recognized wealth management company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The philosophy of growth is what allows us to best serve clients.
