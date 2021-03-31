Charrington Pacific Group: 2020 Year End Update and Recent Progress
TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charrington Pacific Group ("Charrington", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company"), the respected Tokyo-based wealth management group, is pleased to announce its year end update and details of the company's progress.
This year, Charrington continues to demonstrate the robustness of its business model throughout a year of volatile markets in which we have continued to invest in the business.
"We are very pleased with substantial progress made thus far in 2021 and over the course of 2020. With the ongoing challenges of last year, we have been working tirelessly to identify ways to reduce costs and successfully implement measure to become more efficient for our clients," said Joseph Adams, Chief Executive of Corporate Equities at Charrington Pacific Group.
Charrington has completed the implementation of a cutting-edge new technology platform with all clients and assets successfully migrated. The new platform is well suited to assist with streamlining our processes, meaning we can focus on our main business – helping clients preserve their wealth.
The company has continued to invest in the business to support future growth, with an active hiring programme and the acquisitions of key personnel in Global Markets and Corporate Equities teams.
"As a result of our recent hires, we have successfully grown client volumes and flows to our assets under management during the last six months of 2020. We met all the objectives we promised last year, including some operational challenges we have faced, and we have made substantial progress beyond them," said Oliver Miller, Senior Executive of Global Markets at Charrington Pacific Group.
All of Charrington investment strategies were ahead of their benchmarks in 2020, and performance remains highly competitive over the longer-term.
“As a global wealth management group, we recognize we have an essential part to play in shaping the future of our clients and the environment that surrounds us,” concluded Miller.
Charrington now plans to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable investments throughout 2021 and beyond.
About
Charrington Pacific Group is a recognized wealth management company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The philosophy of growth is what allows us to best serve clients.
Mr. Martin Seon
Charrington Pacific Group
+81 3-4563-8944
info@cpgroupcorp.com