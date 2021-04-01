Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,917 in the last 365 days.

BudinGroup Printing Ink & Masterbatch Manufacturer Launches New Website

BudinGroup Printing Ink and Masterbatch Manufacturer in Turkey

BudinGroup Printing Ink and Masterbatch Manufacturer in Turkey

BudinGroup Turkey, a printing ink and masterbatch manufacturer announced the launch of its new website with updated product pages and easy one-click inquiries.

CIGLI, İZMİR, TURKEY, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budin Group website was established from the formation of two companies. "Budin Kimyevi Maddeler Sanayi Ve Tic. Ltd. Şti" which is manufacturer of color masterbatches & masterbatch additives and "Budin Akarca Mürekkep ve Boya SAN.TİC. A.Ş" which is a manufacturer of printing inks and printing lacquers.

Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find the product they need.

New features include:

*) Look Ahead Navigation to reduce the number of user clicks to navigate the site.
*) Live instant chat for product support
*) Sample Requests and Request for Quotes are now easily requested through new inquiry forms making the process faster and streamlined.
*) Rapid Response Functionality allowing the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.


Visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest masterbatch & printing ink developments and industry news through the new online blog. The blog will contain richer online content such as technical tips, press releases, featured products and newsletters.

BudinGroup
Printing Ink & Masterbatch Manufacturer
+90 232 328 00 84
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

BudinGroup Official Video

You just read:

BudinGroup Printing Ink & Masterbatch Manufacturer Launches New Website

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.