BudinGroup Printing Ink & Masterbatch Manufacturer Launches New Website
BudinGroup Turkey, a printing ink and masterbatch manufacturer announced the launch of its new website with updated product pages and easy one-click inquiries.CIGLI, İZMİR, TURKEY, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budin Group website was established from the formation of two companies. "Budin Kimyevi Maddeler Sanayi Ve Tic. Ltd. Şti" which is manufacturer of color masterbatches & masterbatch additives and "Budin Akarca Mürekkep ve Boya SAN.TİC. A.Ş" which is a manufacturer of printing inks and printing lacquers.
Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find the product they need.
New features include:
*) Look Ahead Navigation to reduce the number of user clicks to navigate the site.
*) Live instant chat for product support
*) Sample Requests and Request for Quotes are now easily requested through new inquiry forms making the process faster and streamlined.
*) Rapid Response Functionality allowing the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.
Visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest masterbatch & printing ink developments and industry news through the new online blog. The blog will contain richer online content such as technical tips, press releases, featured products and newsletters.
