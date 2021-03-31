Senator Justin Brown’s Legislative Column for March 31, 2021

A Time of Resurrection

Perhaps it’s because I was raised on a farm, but I’ve always loved spring. The change of temperature, the longer days and the springing forth of new life always lifts my spirits and fills me with hope. My father was a veterinarian, so I grew up watching the birth of calves, lambs and other livestock. These experiences provided a constant reminder that each passing season brings new possibilities and opportunities for growth. I realize you don’t have to live on a farm to appreciate spring, but it sure helps.

For all the signs of life around us, in my opinion, none compare to the uplifting message we receive at Easter. The most sacred observance in the Christian calendar, Easter reminds us that Christ died for us. Our faith tells us his resurrection offers the promise of renewal in our own lives. Through him, we trust we can become a new creature and receive the promise of eternal life.

The Easter holiday is both a solemn and joyous occasion for believers, but even casual church-goers – as well as those who follow no religion at all – can embrace the message of new life at this time of year. A fancy dress, a new suit, colored eggs hidden in the grass, images of bunnies and baskets full of candy all convey the promise of a new day. We put on our Sunday best and subconsciously, if not directly, promise to do better. Regardless of whether we accept the resurrection story told in the Bible, I’m convinced we all believe in renewal.

Like many Christians, I believe the entire message of the Gospels is contained in the story of Jesus’ death and resurrection: “Just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life. For we know that our old self was crucified with him so that the body ruled by sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves to sin (Romans 6: 5-6).” That message may be lost on non-believers, but I hope everyone can share in the promise of new life that comes at Eastertime.

