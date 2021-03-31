Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for March 31, 2021

Saluting Our Seniors

I’m sure for many of us the thought of retirement conjures up images of beach vacations and lounging around in the sun without a care in the world. While hopefully retirement is enjoyable and stress-free for us all, that doesn’t mean this time has to be spent idly. For many older Americans, for instance, volunteering has become a meaningful way to spend their time and give back during their golden years.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 11 million individuals aged 65 and older volunteered their time during 2015. Not only do these individuals get to share in the joy of selflessly serving their communities, there’s growing research that volunteering itself can have its own physical and mental health benefits, especially for older Americans. According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, there’s evidence that volunteering can give individuals a sense of purpose, lower rates of depression as well as help promote longer, healthier lives.

To recognize outstanding Missouri seniors who have given back to our communities, the lieutenant governor’s office is once again seeking nominations for its annual Senior Service Awards. In order to be nominated, individuals must be at least 60 years old and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours per year. Nominations are due on April 9 and can be made by filling out a nomination form available on the lieutenant governor’s official website, ltgov.mo.gov.

If you know of a senior citizen who has made a positive impact on our community through volunteering, I encourage you to nominate them today. In the meantime, I look forward to recognizing the excellent work Missouri seniors are doing to make our state and our communities a better place.

