St. Johnsbury barracks/Crash

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A401369                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Russell Finn

STATION: St. Johnsbury                             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3-31-21 at 1150 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 north

TOWN: Barnet

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 124/60

WEATHER: Cloudy         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lauren Joy

AGE: 16     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

Operator #1 was traveling north on Interstate 91, near mile marker 124/60 in Barnet, VT.  While vehicle #1 was traveling in the passing lane, the vehicle drifted to the left onto the soft shoulder.  Operator #1 over corrected to the right which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash off the east side of the roadway.  The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest upside down.  Calex Rescue and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department assisted at the scene and no injuries were reported

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____N/A_________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:N/A

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

