St. Johnsbury barracks/Crash
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A401369
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Russell Finn
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3-31-21 at 1150 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 north
TOWN: Barnet
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 124/60
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lauren Joy
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Operator #1 was traveling north on Interstate 91, near mile marker 124/60 in Barnet, VT. While vehicle #1 was traveling in the passing lane, the vehicle drifted to the left onto the soft shoulder. Operator #1 over corrected to the right which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest upside down. Calex Rescue and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department assisted at the scene and no injuries were reported
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____N/A_________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT:N/A
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A