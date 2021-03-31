RELEASE: Public Hearing on Draft UNC Title V Permit to be held May 4

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a digital public hearing on Tuesday, May 4 on a draft renewal permit for The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s (UNC) Title V air permit. The public is invited to attend the hearing online or by phone provide their comments on the proposed permit. DAQ will also accept comments on the draft permit through May 6.

The existing power-generation facility, located at 200 E. Cameron Avenue in Chapel Hill, North Carolina has requested renewal along with consolidated modification requests related to boiler operations and emergency generator engine conditions in the current Title V air permit.

Event title: Public Hearing for UNC Title V Permit

Date and Time: May 4, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Event Password: NCDAQ

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 185 344 434

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on May 4. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3clFndZ or call (919) 618-0968.

Internet access is not required to participate in the hearing. Alternatively, to comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

Copies of data and the application submitted by UNC are available for public inspection on our website at deq.nc.gov/unc-tv or in person by appointment only at:

Raleigh Regional Office

3800 Barrett Drive, Suite 101

Raleigh, NC 27609

919-791-8240

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “UNC.15B” You may also leave a voicemail comment at (919) 707-8726.

The draft permit, draft permit review, and other documents can be found here.