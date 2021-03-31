Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring César Chávez Day 3.31.21

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring March 31, 2021, as “César Chávez Day” in the State of California.

This afternoon, Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will join First Lady Jill Biden in Delano to participate in a Day of Action at The Forty Acres with the Cesar Chavez Foundation, United Farm Workers (UFW) and the UFW Foundation. This event will be pooled press, please click here to sign up for White House pool reports.

The text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below:

