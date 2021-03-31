Rapid Test Program to Expand to Help Economic Activities Reopen

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced an expansion of the New York Forward Rapid Test Program to help businesses and events safely reopen, with 25 new sites open Thursday, April 1 and 10 sites opening within the next two weeks for a total of 70 sites statewide.

This unique public-private partnership — first announced in the Governor's 2021 State of the State: Reimagine | Rebuild | Renew and launched in February — makes low-cost rapid testing available to the public to support enhanced economic activity as the State continues to reopen sectors of the economy. New Yorkers can find a test site and make an appointment here, and download proof of their negative test result on the State's Excelsior Pass, which launched last month.

"I have stressed many times that testing is a key part of reopening our economy and by expanding our New York Forward Rapid Test Program we can be even more confident in our metrics and tracing capabilities," Governor Cuomo said. "These new rapid testing sites will be invaluable tools for communities and businesses because they will provide an additional layer of protection as New Yorkers return to their economic activities."

Several of these sites will open nearby or at arenas, stadiums, and venues, complementing the State's reopening guidance, which allows professional sports competitions with fans and other entertainment events to resume if all attendees present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or immunization, as well as follow additional health and safety protocols, including social distancing, face coverings, and health screening.

The New York Forward Rapid Test Program aims to dramatically expand access to rapid testing to allow businesses, professional sports, and entertainment venues to more safely re-open. The network accompanies State guidance that increases capacity limits contingent upon attendee proof of a recent negative test or immunization, including professional sports competitions in major stadiums and arenas, which were permitted to resume on February 23; wedding receptions and catered events, which were permitted to resume on March 15; regional sports venues that hold 1,500 people indoors or 2,500 people outdoors, which are permitted to re-open beginning Thursday, April 1; and performing arts and entertainment venues, which are permitted to reopen beginning Friday, April 2.

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-Designate Eric Gertler said, "The expansion of the New York Forward Rapid Testing Program comes as more and more New Yorkers become eligible for vaccines. We still have a responsibility to be cautious and observe all recommended health guidelines, as New York State continues to support businesses by providing the tools needed for a safe and sustainable reopening of the Empire State economy."

Testing providers participating in the network must make rapid testing available for no more than $30, provide participants with their results within 30 minutes, offer a mechanism for people to schedule in advance and report the results to the State. To reduce the cost of testing for New Yorkers and expand the number of sites, the State is providing access to Abbott BinaxNow tests at cost to some providers and working with the Real Estate Board of New York, Business Improvement Districts and other partners across the state to identify vacant spaces in commercial centers that can be donated for the testing network.

Individuals who are not experiencing COVID symptoms and that have not had a recent known exposure to COVID-19 may participate in this initiative by visiting participating locations and completing a questionnaire. Individuals must continue to comply with all New York Forward guidelines on reopening, including but not limited to the use of face coverings, social distancing, and other protocols.

Testing at the new and existing sites will be operated by BioReference Laboratories, Clarity MedHealth, Quest Diagnostics and Rapid Reliable Testing.

To find participating sites in this initiative and to make an appointment, visit the program website.

The following new test locations will be open Thursday, April 1:

BioReference, 63 Columbia St., Albany, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 373 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 640 Franklin Ave., Valley Stream, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 480 Montauk Highway, Bay Shore, NY

BioReference, 3 Times Square, New York, NY

BioReference, Oculus; 185 Greenwich St., Suite LL4330, New York, NY

BioReference, 11 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 2106 Ellsworth Boulevard, Malta, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 212 Station Plaza North, Mineola, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 265 Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 165 North Village Ave., Rockville Centre, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 222 Rockaway Turnpike, Cedarhurst, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 534 Montauk Highway, Center Moriches, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 889 Harrison Ave., Riverhead, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 500 West Main St., Suite 202, Babylon, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 695 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 30 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 978 Route 45 Ste 202, Pomona, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 970 North Broadway, Suite 205, Yonkers, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 224-226 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 101 Broadway, Suite 302, Brooklyn, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 137 East 36th St., New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 268 3rd Avenue, New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 3014 37th St., Astoria, NY

Rapid Reliable Testing, Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale, NY

The following new test locations will open within the next two weeks:

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 814 West Hempstead Ave., West Hempstead, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 753 Fort Salonga Road, Northport, NY

BioReference, 555 5th Ave., New York, NY

BioReference, Grand Central Station; 89 East 42nd St., New York, NY

BioReference, 301 East 45th St., New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, Shop City Plaza, 396 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 418 3rd Street, Niagara Falls, NY

Rapid Reliable Testing, Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Rapid Reliable Testing, Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY

Rapid Reliable Testing, Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY

The following open test locations were announced previously:

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 1916 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 27 North 6th St., Brooklyn, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 168 Montague St., Brooklyn, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 532 Neptune Avenue, Unit 1, Brooklyn, NY

BioReference, 599 Lexington Ave., New York, NY

BioReference, 6 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

BioReference, 1700 Broadway, New York, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 2182 Broadway, New York, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 475 6th Ave., New York, NY

BioReference, 231 West 40th St., New York, NY

BioReference, 205 West 34th St., New York, NY

BioReference, 200 West 57th St., Suite 604, New York, NY

BioReference, 352 7th Avenue, Suite 1204, New York, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 358 5th Avenue, New York, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 5 Penn Plaza, New York, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 338 East 23rd St., New York, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 387 Park Avenue South, New York, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 275 Third Ave., New York, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 30-97 Steinway St., Astoria, NY

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 68-02 Myrtle Ave., Glendale, NY

Clarity MedHealth, New York City Police Memorial, Liberty Street and South End Avenue, New York, NY

Clarity MedHealth, Irish Hunger Memorial, Vesey Street and North End Avenue, New York, NY

Clarity MedHealth, Pier A, 22 Battery Place, New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 2 Executive Park Drive, Albany, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 146 A Manettohill Road, Plainview, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 91 College Plaza, Selden, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 380 Washington Avenue, Kingston, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 1869A East Main St., Beach Shopping Center, Peekskill, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 280 Dobbs Ferry Road, White Plains, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 2415A Arthur Ave., Bronx, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 331 West 57 St., New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 115 East 57 St., Suite 1530, New York, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 8229 153rd Ave., Queens, NY

Quest Diagnostics, 98 John James Audubon Parkway Buffalo, NY

Rapid Reliable Testing, 5 Times Square, New York, NY