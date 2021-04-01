Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Local Cigar Lounge, The Smoke Ring of Webster, TX, Offers Annual Memberships

The Smoke Ring, a non-membership cigar lounge, now offers memberships for those who want an onsite locker. Membership not required to enjoy the lounge.

WEBSTER, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge in Webster, Texas, The Smoke Ring, is pleased to offer annual memberships for patrons who wish to become extended members of their family. Although membership is not required to enjoy the lounge, there are a few privileges to having one.

Memberships include:
• A climate-controlled locker (either small or large)
• 5% off all purchases
• 15% off all non-limited edition box purchases
• 20% off locker member Cigar of the Month selection
• FREE birthday selection
• Exclusive brand promotions

Some restrictions include:
• All members and guests must be 21 or older.
• No products that violate federal or state law may be placed in the locker.
• Management reserves the right to open any locker for maintenance or inspection.
• Management has the right to revoke memberships for policy violations.

Since 1995, The Smoke Ring has sought to provide exceptional service to its customers. Cigar novices, enthusiasts, and/or gift-shoppers are all encouraged to browse and ask questions.

The friendly and knowledgeable staff makes it easy to make the right selection. Within the well-stocked humidor are the traditional mainstays found in every established cigar shop, as well as many exciting boutique brands. They also provide a range of accessories to enhance the experience.

This local cigar lounge is a great place for people in the Webster, Texas area to unwind. It is equipped with comfortable plush lounge chairs and four TV screens. The staff keeps it casual as they create a pressure-free environment. Patrons can purchase their selections and leave, or they are welcome to stay for a while and enjoy themselves.

New additions to the humidor and special events are regularly posted on their social media accounts. Following them is strongly encouraged. Just recently they had a Cut and Light event featuring AJ Fernandez brands, hosted by Hector Becerra himself.

One more reason to visit The Smoke Ring cigar lounge is the Active Military and First Responders discount. These patrons can enjoy 10% off of every purchase as well as 15% off of box purchases.

Customers can enjoy the comfort of their local cigar lounge safely. Socially distant outdoor seating is available.

For a personal experience, visit The Smoke Ring at 17066 Highway 3, Park Plaza One, Webster, TX 77598. For more information, go to the website at SmokeRingCigars.com. For updates, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @thesmokeringCL.

