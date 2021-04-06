3 Steps to Update Your Resume

Photo by Dane Deaner Photo by Bram Naus

RookiePlay's Benefit Weekly Release

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to land your dream job? If yes, then one of the very first steps in that direction is to create a resume that impresses. Why? Well, for one, the job market today is extremely volatile and two, because first impressions matter. So, you want to get it right the first time. In this post, we lay down the top three steps you should take to update your resume that can help you land your dream job.

Are you Following the Best Resume Writing Tips for 2021?

Tired of applying to jobs and never hearing back? If yes, then there is a big chance that you may be missing the mark with your resume. What you communicate and how you communicate matters – more so considering job search amid the Covid chaos has become even more challenging.

Does your Resume Tell your Story?

The pandemic has changed the employment landscape – possibly for good. The only question here is – have you adapted to the change? And this applies to how you create and build up your resume. Formatting, functionality, and content – each of these factors should highlight why you should be chosen among hundreds of other candidates.

The Hiring Process is Evolving

AI is actively used by employers and hiring managers for optimizing business hiring. However, a substantial chunk of job seekers is unaware of this fact. Most are actually surprised to learn how deeply integrated AI has become in the hiring process.

Get Up to Speed with Hiring Tech

Applicant tracking software or system (ATS) have grown in popularity as it allows easy and seamless automation of the recruitment and hiring processes of an organization.

3 Steps to Gun-down the High-tech Gatekeepers and ACE the Hiring Process

Step 1: Understand what needs to be communicated and do it effectively.

Step 2: Communicate your value – you know you can be an asset. But do they?

Step 3: Learn how to tell your story effectively – you got one shot at this, so make it count.

Get Ahead of the Competition!

These basic steps are just the beginning. If you can understand how to work with ATS, you will be ahead of the competition every step of the way!

To Wrap Up

It is important to get your resume right if you want to make the right impression when you are trying to secure the position you are applying for. So, it makes sense that you take some time to prepare a winning resume.