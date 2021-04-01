FASHION, FILM, & LUXURY LIFESTYLE NETWORK CINEMOI IS NOW AVAILABLE ON ROKU
HOLLYWOOD, CA, US, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CINÉMOI network and President Daphna E. Ziman are thrilled to announce that on April 1, 2021 the award-winning, high fashion, international lifestyle and multi-genre television channel is launching on the Roku.
CINÉMOI’s premium programming gives viewers a front-row seat to a technicolor world of internationally acclaimed movies, film festivals, and an array of glamorous events including the Cannes Film Festival, Paris, New York, Milan, and London fashion weeks and the exclusive broadcast of the CinéFashion Film Awards. CINÉMOI proudly offers of the following titles and much more:
FASHION: New York, London, Milan & Paris Fashion Weeks + Special Coverage of Global Shows
CLASSIC FILMS: The Last Time I Saw Paris, One-Eyed Jacks, Charade, The Snows of Kilimanjaro
MODERN MOVIES: The War Bride, Marjorie Prime, Gigantic, I Am Slave, Wreckers
FILM FESTIVALS: Cannes, Berlin, Venice, The CinéFashion Film Awards
SERIES: Pine Gap, Supermodels du Monde, The Secret River, Cape Town, When We Go To War
COMEDY: The Jonathan Ross Show
DOCUMENTARIES: Josephine Baker: The Story of an Awakening, The Girls in the Band, Stars of the Silver Screen, Movie Stars, Celebrated, Nobody Wants Us
“CINÉMOI is a home for elegant media- a magnetic destination for quality-seeking viewers. We are excited to now be able to offer our channel to all Roku users. Our mission is to provide a window to a world of curated films, romantic and global adventures, glamorous and exclusive world events and now more than ever our mission is to bring people together through the power through media that matters.” -CINÉMOI President Daphna Edwards Ziman
With a Roku player or Roku TV, you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from thousands of channels, now including CINÉMOI. Just use the search bar on your Roku device to find CINÉMOI, and start your free 7-day trial, thereafter just $2.99 per month. Viewers will be able to feel like a star while exploring red carpets and star documentaries, be inspired by the journeys of global artists from past to present, and escape to a place of glamour, elegance, and imagination, all inside CINÉMOI‘s one-of-a-kind lineup of acclaimed programming.
ABOUT CINÉMOI
Elegant television, CINÉMOI is an award-winning film, high fashion and international lifestyle channel offering a lens to the world at large, to highly curated and acclaimed movies and TV series, originals, exclusive global events and specials. CINÉMOI‘s premium programming currently gives viewers front row seats to a technicolor world of international titles, film festivals, and an array of glamorous events, including the Cannes, Berlin & Venice Film Festivals, the Paris, New York, Milan and London fashion weeks and the exclusive broadcast of the CinéFashion Film Awards. CINÉMOI was created in 2012 and is one of the world’s only women-owned television networks.
CINÉMOI is available in the United States on Roku, DISH, Apple TV, iPhone & iPad, Sling TV, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon fiOS, Frontier Communications, Google Play/Android, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung devices. For more information, visit www.cinemoi.tv. For up-to-date news and exclusives, follow CINÉMOI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
