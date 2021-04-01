ESG stock news-Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Discusses Acquisition & Upcoming Uplist with The Stock Day Podcast
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCMKTS:SIRC)PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar/EV stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) news: The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Solar Integrated Roofing Corp, an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. CEO of the Company, David Massey, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.
Massey began the interview by elaborating on the Company’s background and current projects. “We’re a residential roofing and solar company. We are mainly focused in Southern California, but we’ve expanded over to the East Coast and we have some Southeast companies as well,” shared Massey. “We have also expanded into the EV charging network sector, and we’ve recently acquired an EV charging company and have a couple more on the radar that we’re looking at.”
Jolly then asked about the Company’s acquisition of Cornerstone Construction, a leading provider of roofing and solar solutions in South Carolina. “We’re excited on several fronts,” said Massey. “The core team of Cornerstone Construction is top-notch; they’re led by Hunter Ballew, a leader in the industry,” he continued. “We’re excited for the expansion into the Southeast,” added Massey. “We’re also excited about the revenues. Cornerstone Construction did almost $3 million their first quarter, and they typically generate 10% of their revenue during the first quarter,” he explained. “They’re going to have an explosive year, and we’re really excited to have them onboard with SIRC.”
“When will those revenues start falling on your balance sheet?”, asked Jolly. “Our fiscal year for 2022 started March 1st, so all of 2022 will have the revenues from Cornerstone Construction.”
Jolly noted that the Company recently completed the auditing process and submitted their Form 10. “What does that mean for shareholders and when will we see an uplisting to the OTCQB?”, asked Jolly. “There is a sixty day waiting period with the SEC as they go through paperwork and the process, and they will also have to audit Cornerstone Construction as part of the process,” explained Massey. “It means that very shortly after that period of time we’re going to uplist to the OTCQB and we will be a fully reporting company.”
The conversation then turned to the Company’s expansion into the EV charging industry. “We’re excited to be in that market. We recently acquired a company called PLEMco, which is in Southern California,” shared Massey. “I think it’s going to be an explosive growth area for us, and we’re also looking at several other EV charging companies nationwide to acquire,” said Massey.
“Do you expect any challenges in the next two to three quarters that you will have to overcome?”, asked Jolly. Massey explained that the Company is currently holding announcements regarding upcoming acquisitions while their Form 10 is being processed by the SEC. “Once that quiet period is over we’re going to have a substantial amount of announcements to make about some acquisitions that we’re doing and we’re going to have a huge amount of growth this year.”
“After the company uplists to the OTCQB, what are your plans moving forward?”, asked Jolly. “We really hope to be on the NASDAQ this year, and we’re working with our attorney now to get those pieces into place,” said Massey. “We qualify in every aspect for going to the NASDAQ, other than our stock price. However, I think with the acquisitions that we’re doing and the revenue that we will be reporting, I think our stock price could get there.”
To close the interview, Massey shared that the Company will continue to grow and expand, and is focused on becoming profitable over a large volume of revenue in 2022.
About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.
