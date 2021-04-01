CREAN, Inc. Partner Vistrada LLC Announces Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization Accreditation

Partners like Vistrada are the relationships we strive to have. This C3PAO accreditation only confirms their expertise and value they have brought us as a partner and that we share with our clients.” — James Crean, President & CTO, CREAN, Inc.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, U.S., April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hands-on aerospace engineering and Smart Factory solutions consulting firm CREAN, Inc. is proud to announce that its partner, Vistrada LLC, has been selected as a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB).

The CMMC is a unified security standard and a certification process developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to protect information within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). CMMC will be phased into DoD RFPs by early 2021 at which time all prime and sub-contractors doing business with the DoD will be required to achieve a specific CMMC level certification as a prerequisite to new contract awards.

Vistrada, one of the first organizations to be accredited as a C3PAO, is a valued partner with CREAN, Inc. in leading essential national security and technology solutions. As an accredited C3PAO, Vistrada’s ability to conduct CMMC assessments and provide advisory services, including interviewing client personnel, reviewing and collecting evidence and artifacts, and conducting testing to validate that security practices are effectively mature, brings even more strength to our partnered services.

“With increasing cybersecurity threats and supply chain vulnerability, it is more important now than ever to ensure businesses and government agencies receive thorough, trusted assessments of their security strength,” said Franco van Heijningen, Vice President of Strategic Operations at CREAN, Inc. “We are pleased to announce Vistrada’s accreditation as a C3PAO and offer this service to our clients.”

Though only DoD contractors are needing CMMC certification now, it may expand throughout the government and become a need for many businesses looking to fulfill future contracts. CREAN and Vistrada are well-positioned to help those looking for assistance with CMMC certification.

“Partners like Vistrada are the relationships we strive to have,” said James Crean, President and CTO of CREAN, Inc. “This C3PAO accreditation only confirms their expertise and value they have brought us as a partner and that we share with our clients.”

Vistrada is a proud CREAN, Inc. partner, with years of security experience and expertise in advising commercial organizations and government agencies on standards requirements to assist in the compliance of CMMC, NIST, HIPAA, PCI and other regulations. Vistrada is a certified minority and women-owned business. For more information, please visit www.vistrada.com

About CREAN, Inc.

CREAN, Inc. provides services to industries looking to be at the cutting edge of innovation in engineering and Smart Factory production operations. By combining engineering talent from the aerospace industry with leading Smart Factory specialists, they help their clients develop systems from ideas to full scale production. CREAN is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) for U.S. government contracting purposes as well as the manufacturing industry sector. The firm is located at 1200 Lakeway Drive, Suite 7, in Austin, Texas. For additional information, call CREAN Inc. at (512)-337-6587 or visit https://www.creaninc.com.