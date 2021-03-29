2021-03-29 11:02:27.8 Richmond Woman Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Karen Slade of Richmond received a big surprise when she scratched her way to a $100,000 prize playing the Missouri Lottery’s “200X The Money” Scratchers® ticket. 

The $20 ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter, 908 Walton Way, in Richmond. The game has more than $35.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more $100,000 prizes and a top prize of $2 million. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Offices are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield and St. Louis. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

