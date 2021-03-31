World Women Conference and Awards (WWCA) Celebrates Women from 11 Countries with the first World Women VISION Awards
Honoring the vision and impact of 22 women around the world, the 2021 World Women VISION Awards.ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Women Conference and Awards (WWCA) celebrated women from 11 countries with its first World Women VISION Awards ceremony. Honoring the vision and impact of 22 women around the world, the 2021 World Women VISION Awards acknowledge extraordinary efforts toward Vision, Inclusion, Significance, Innovation, Outstanding, and Nurturance.
Drums were drumming and music filled the airwaves as the World Women Conference and Awards (WWCA) celebrated women from eleven countries with the first World Women VISION Awards.
People from more than 25 countries attended the virtual awards ceremony, attesting to the importance the awards have for positively affecting communities around the world.
“Within every woman lies a giant that needs to be awakened. The award will provoke and influence others to rise up to be game changers, tap into their inner power to serve and leave a legacy,” explained Ntsiki Ncoco, Chapter Leader of Johannesburg, South Africa and The Africa Training Leader.
The Awards recognize women who have vision and empower other women worldwide. Awardees reflect VISION: Value, Inclusion, Significance, Innovation, Outstanding, and Nurturance.
Extraordinary women leaders from 19 countries on 6 continents were nominated in 18 award categories.
World Women Conference & Awards is proud to honor these women for their courage, impact, inspiration and influence toward empowering women to bring about positive change in their communities and in the world.
Five women received the Visionary Leader Award: Desziree Richardson (UK), Dinorah De Haro (Mexico), Lori A. McNeil (USA), MEejie Chaparro-Traverso (USA), and Sharesz T. Wilkinson (Malaysia).
WWCA congratulates the following World Women VISION Awardees:
Agriculture: Nkwenti Claudette Ngefor of Cameroon
Art & Culture: Norma De Saint Picman of Slovenia
Community Service: Nichole Henderson of the USA
Education: Pnina Peleg Cohen of Israel
Energy: Yolanda Mabuto of South Africa
Entrepreneurship: Anner J. Echols of the USA
Environment: Liberatha Kawamala of Tanzania
Finance: Liz Aranda of the USA
Gender Equality: Barbara Trower-Simpkins of the USA
Health & Wellness: Barbara Kamba-Nyathi of Namibia
Leadership: LaKisha James of the USA
Marketing: Cristal Balk of the USA
Philanthropy: Sarifa Younes of Australia
Real Estate: Jennifer Gibbons of the USA
Sports: Marta Morales of Mexico
Technology & Innovation: Ingrid Vasiliu-Feites of the USA
Youth Leadership: Amber Lyons of the USA
The ceremonies included a rousing speech by Forbes Riley, plus special musical performances by the MAKO Girls, and by Sarah Harmony Waters. The program was rounded out by an informative talk by sponsor Michael D. Butler.
The awards event was sponsored by Bill Walsh of Power International and Michael D. Butler of BeyondPublishing.net.
According to Global Grassroots Mobilization USA Committee member Baylan Megino, “WWCA encourages and trains women to shine in leadership positions. What sets WWCA apart are its unflinching, compassionate acknowledgement of the many difficult challenges that women have faced, and its efforts to empower one to thrive beyond these experiences – to become the leader you are meant to be in the world.”
The awards ceremony is part of WWCA Founder Ragne Sinikas’ vision for the women of the world. She encourages every woman to step in to create her own vision.
“Every generation gets an opportunity to make a difference, but the people of that generation have to seize that opportunity,” she explains. “Do you want to make a difference by doing something that makes a difference with people who make a difference at a time that makes a difference? I invite you to become one of the next World Women of Vision! See, believe, feel, say, and do things that others don’t. See you March 2022!”
World Women Conference and Awards' mission is to reposition women for high performance, improve leadership, and encourage strong participation in economic and social development. WWCA is a part of The Untold Story Foundation, a nonprofit organization registered in Estonia, and established in 2019. Visit our website at https://worldwomenconference.com
