WORLD WOMEN CONFERENCE AND AWARDS ANNOUNCES THE WORLD WOMEN V.I.S.I.O.N. AWARDS
World Women Conference and Awards (WWCA) Announces The World Women VISION Awards, with Ceremony online on March 20, 2021ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Women Conference and Awards (WWCA) announces the World Women VISION Awards. Global women leaders are coming together to celebrate and acknowledge courageous, impactful, inspirational and influential women with a vision who empower other women worldwide. Nominations are being accepted through February 27, 2021. The Awards Ceremony will be online March 20, 2021 at 11am EST.
World Women Conference and Awards (WWCA) announces the World Women VISION Awards, celebrating and acknowledging courageous, impactful, inspirational, influential women leaders with a vision who empower other women worldwide. The WWCA VISION Awardees are women who reflect Value, Inclusion, Significance, Innovation, Outstanding, and Nurturance.
WWCA Founder Ragne Sinikas explains, “You have it within your power to make your life a great story, one of significance. Every person can. We believe in you, and that is the reason we are organizing this Award. Regardless of nationality, opportunity, ethnicity, or capacity, each of us can live a life of significance."
Sinikas continued, “When you intentionally use your everyday life to bring about positive change in the lives of others, you begin to live a life that matters. One person can inspire a second person to be intentional, and another. Those people can work together. They can become a movement like WWCA. They can make an impact. We should never let what we cannot do keep us from doing what we can do.”
Nominations are being accepted until February 27th for outstanding women leaders in eighteen categories: Agriculture, Art and Culture, Aviation, Community Service, Education, Energy, Entrepreneurship, Environment, Financial Inclusion, Gender Equality, Health & Wellness, Leadership, Marketing, Philanthropy, Real Estate, Sports, Technology & Innovation, and Youth Leadership.
Nominations submitted at http://bit.ly/wwcaaward1 will be announced prior to the event.
WWCA USA chapters in Texas and Atlanta are proud to host this Awards Ceremony online on March 20.
Awards Co-Host and Texas Chapter Leader Dr. Angelica Benavides notes, “Women of vision have clear values and live their legacy.”
“Your vision is achievable. It's not how you start but how you finish,” adds Co-Host and Atlanta Chapter Leader LaKisha James.
Attendance is expected from the 20 WWCA chapters around the world, and by women across the seven continents.
WWCA’s Global Grassroots Mobilization Chair and Israel Chapter Leader Sheryl Puterman believes women are “achieving empowerment through our collective voice by inclusion, engagement, and positive actions.”
“As a woman leader in the corporate, arts and entertainment, ecclesiastical, and global arenas, I believe that our greatest achievement is to support and empower our NOW generations. This is what we are all striving so diligently for. The support for one another is how they view and build their relationships,” said Amber Lyons, Global Leader of the WWCA Young Leaders Club.
WWCA’s Africa Continent Leader Yolanda Mabuto says, “Celebrating trail-blazers amplifies transformation and encourages inclusiveness. Therefore, celebrate small wins to gather strength to break the global glass ceiling and be innovative.”
"Unity is how we will keep moving in the right direction to fill in the gaps in our communities," added Cristal Balk, WWCA Global Marketing Strategy Leader and San Diego Chapter Leader.
Estonia Chapter Leader Inga Läänemets explains, “In WWCA, we believe in ourselves, we believe in empowering through education, and we believe that we can create access and opportunity together, which can change your life forever.”
“Build the people and the people will build your business. Sit with the winners and the conversation is different. You are the missing piece to someone’s puzzle,” added Bahamas and Caribbean Chapter Leader Dr. Anastacia Lewis.
WWCA invites the world community to celebrate innovative and extraordinary women, and to raise a global women community that is an active force in the social, economic, and cultural development of nations. The awards ceremony is one of the first steps to achieve this goal.
For Tickets, visit https://bit.ly/wwcatickets
For Sponsorships, send inquiries to info@worldwomenconference.com
World Women Conference and Awards' mission is to reposition women for high performance, improve leadership, and encourage strong participation in economic and social development. WWCA is a part of The Untold Story Foundation, a nonprofit organization registered in Estonia, and established in 2019. Visit our website at https://worldwomenconference.com
Ragne Sinikas
World Women Conference and Awards
info@worldwomenconference.com
