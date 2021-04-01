VMH Publishing, LLC Receives 2021 Best of Atlanta Award for the Fifth Year in Succession

VMH Publishing, LLC Receives 2021 Best of Atlanta Award, Five Year Succession Best of Atlanta Award Previous Years

VMH Publishing, LLC has been selected as the Winner for the 2021 Best of Atlanta Awards in the category of Book Publisher for the Fifth Year in Succession

My team and I are honored to receive this wonderful validation of our work. We are grateful to the Atlanta Awards Program for the recognition and elated about a five year succession!” — Vikki Jones, President

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VMH Publishing, LLC has been selected for the 2021 Best of Atlanta Award in the Book Publisher category by the Atlanta Award Program.

Each year, the Atlanta Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Atlanta area a great place to live, work and play.

VMH Publishing, is an Atlanta based publishing house specializing in print, distribution, and literary representation. Established in 2008, VMH Publishing is well known for its literary focus on business, lifestyle, how-to books, children’s books, cookbooks, and poetry.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in the category of book publishing. The 2021 Atlanta Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Atlanta Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Additionally, selection as a 2021 Award Winner is determined by the marketing success of your organization in your local community within your category. The selection process does not include nominations, voting, contests or surveys. The Atlanta Award Program uses only empirical data supplied by independent third-parties as input into our award algorithm.

Since its beginning, VMH publishing house has seen its customer base grow, indicating a sustained trend toward writing for health, entertainment, business and greater wealth.

About Atlanta Award Program

The Atlanta Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Atlanta area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Atlanta Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About VMH Publishing:

VMH publishing is an independent American book publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation. Using a professional team of editors, graphic artists, marketers, creative thinkers, illustrators, and global access, VMH publishes and prints quality books for the sole purpose of storytelling and reading to a global audience.