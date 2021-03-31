Broyhill Upgrades the Most Versatile Sprayer in the Industry. The Protech Series

Low profile 300 gallon sprayer spill-moat that prevents a chemical spill from reaching the ground.

DAKOTA CITY, NE, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broyhill made a great 300 gallon sprayer even better by designing a new, custom, proprietary, 300 gallon, low profile tank. The new tank boasts a patented, offset, fill well with a spill-moat that prevents a chemical spill from reaching the ground. Gallonage markings are visible from the operator’s seat.

A high-volume centrifugal pumping system supplies more than enough volume to operate the Broyhill Quadra-Jet agitation system ensuring a proper chemical mixture. If you prefer higher pressures a diaphragm pumping system with a stainless-steel mechanical agitation system will guarantee proper agitation.

Eight horsepower Briggs and Stratton engines are standard, but the unit is available with an optional Honda engine.

The skid features a heavy duty boxed design frame for rugged pickup or flatbed installations, an optional trailer package is also available. Numerous trailer options include heavy duty step fenders, either a manual or electric hose reel kit, spray gun kits from 50 to 200 feet of hose, hood assembly over the engine and pump, electric light kit and your choice of cargo or soft-trac terra rib tires.

Aside from the spray gun kits, either a 15’ boom with 10” spacing or a 21’ boom with 20” spacing can be added. A boomless nozzle is also available for broadcast applications. An assortment of electronic and manual application control packages compliment the lineup along with the Broyhill Accuspeed walk boom with electronic speedometer, boom actuators to raise and lower the outer boom sections, boom protectors, outer boom wheel kits and a foam marking system. Most of the above have Broyhill innovations over the years.

Topping off the safety features, Broyhill offers an optional air gap tank filler kit which meets code for anti-siphon tank filling where needed.

All told that’s why Broyhill claims the Protech Series is the most versatile and easy to use sprayer in the industry. The variation of customizable options is virtually unlimited.

Inquiries may be sent to sales@broyhill.com or via telephone: 800.228.1003 x 134. For additional information please visit www.broyhill.com.