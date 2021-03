March 31, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The Maryland State Police IMPACT Update for April 2021 is now available.

Articles in this edition include:

How MSP Adapted During A Pandemic;

Initiative Targets Speeding In DC Region;

Academy Class Raises Record-Setting Amount for Special Olympics;

Rockville Bk. Mustache Men Support Important Cause;

MSP Increases Patrols For St. Patrick’s Day;

Salisbury Bk. Targets Aggressive Drivers;

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrests In Anne Arundel Co.

To read this edition of the MSP IMPACT Update, click on:

MD State Police IMPACT Update April 2021