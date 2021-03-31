FWC and UF extend deadline for Freshwater Stocking Angler Survey

The University of Florida, with assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), have extended the deadline to take the Freshwater Stocking Angler Survey to April 30. The FWC and UF encourage the participation and involvement from randomly selected freshwater fishing license holders to fill out the Freshwater Stocking Angler Survey. The selected individuals were sent an email with a link to the survey. UF and the FWC are seeking help in a study of freshwater recreational stocking preferences in Florida recreational freshwater fisheries. The survey is for research purposes and is not spam.

UF and the FWC are invested in learning from anglers what their preferences are for stocking specific species and how they view stocking as a management action. This survey is a great opportunity for freshwater anglers to let managers know how they feel about stocking. The results from the survey will help inform future stocking strategies and management actions. Completion of the survey should take about 15 minutes.

There are no risks anticipated in participating in this survey nor any direct benefits or compensation. All responses will remain completely anonymous and no identifying information will be collected. However, the results will be valuable for improving fisheries management decisions in Florida, therefore it is important for selected individuals to participate in the survey. UF and the FWC thank participants for their time and attention.

For more information about the study, contact Edward Camp at edvcamp@ufl.edu or Diana Perry at perryd@ufl.edu.