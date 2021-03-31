Inc. Magazine Names SUNation One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the New York City Metro Region

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine has officially announced that SUNation has been ranked on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the NYC area economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City area. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 214 percent, and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the NYC Metro area economy. Companies based in Stamford, Connecticut, New York City, and central New Jersey brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york starting March 16, 2021.

“This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

SUNation Solar Systems is the local solar expert that is trusted by over 6,000 Long Islanders when it comes to professionally installing the most durable solar systems. We pride ourselves on our levels of professionalism, customer experience, and customer satisfaction. We are your neighbors; we live here, we work here, and we give back to our communities. Our non-profit organization, SUNation Cares, provides the donation of free electricity to Long Island families in need. We strive to make Long Island a better place to live for generations to come through clean and efficient solar energy. SUNation has been named “Best Solar Business on Long Island” for twelfth years in a row, “Best Alternative Energy Company on Long Island” for ten years in a row, “Best Green Business on Long Island” for nine years in a row, and “Best Environmental Organization for three years in a row. We also pride ourselves on obtaining an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.