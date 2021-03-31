Governor Kay Ivey toured tornado damage in the Eagle Point neighborhood, in Shelby County, on her final stop of seeing devastation across the state on Monday, March 29, 2021. As many as 11 tornadoes hit the state on Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Tours Tornado Damage in Shelby County
March 31, 2021, 18:22 GMT
