August A. Busch and Jay Henges Shooting Ranges begin summer hours April 1

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Shooting enthusiasts can now take advantage of the longer daylight hours at both Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) staffed shooting ranges in the St. Louis region.

The August A. Busch and Jay Henges Shooting Ranges and Outdoor Education Centers will begin their summer hours of operation on April 1. Both ranges’ summer schedules include evening shooting opportunities during the week—Jay Henges Range is open until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings and Busch Range is open until 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

The summer hours of each range are as follows and will be effective through Aug. 31:

Busch Range

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 1 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 10:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Closed Monday-Tuesday for maintenance and special use

Henges Range

Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Closed Monday-Tuesday for maintenance and special use

Both shooting ranges offer shooting lanes for rifle and pistols up to 100 yards. Use fees are $4 per hour at both facilities and include paper targets and eye and ear protection if shooters don’t have their own. Both shooting ranges feature trap fields, static archery ranges, and shotgun patterning boards. The Busch Range also offers skeet shooting. $4 covers a round of shotgun shooting and clay birds at either facility, or an hour at the patterning board.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance. The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.