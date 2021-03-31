Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Missouri Senate Minute for March 31: Unemployment and Bus Safety

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Bill 622, which would modify the duration of unemployment benefits, based on the unemployment rate, and Senate Bill 609, which would establish the Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety, are heard in committee.

