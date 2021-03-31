TCEQ approves fines totaling $185,129

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $142,821‬ against 12 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, two industrial wastewater discharge, one municipal wastewater discharge, three public water system, and one water quality.

Two default orders were issued for the municipal solid waste enforcement category.

In addition, on March 16, 23, and 30, the executive director approved penalties totaling $42,308 against 22 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 14, 2021. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.