ARCIS GOLF AMPLIFIES PARTNERSHIP WITH ELS FOR AUTISM IN APRIL

Round Up 4 Els for Autism Rolls Out Nationwide

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcis Golf—the second largest owner-operator of private, resort, and daily fee clubs in the United States—will launch “Round Up 4 Els for Autism” at nearly 60 Arcis Golf clubs starting April 1, in conjunction with World Autism Month.

An extension of Arcis’s partnership with legendary golfer Ernie Els and the Els for Autism Foundation, April’s program has two components. Purchases—including merchandise, food and beverage, and golf—made by Arcis Golf club members, guests, and patrons are “rounded up” to the nearest dollar with the round-up amounts donated to the charity. Additionally, each facility is free to stage its own affiliate events such as a golf tournament, fun run, casino night, or fashion show to raise funds in support of autism research.

“Arcis Golf is proud to support the Els for Autism initiative through the participation of our generous members and guests,” said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Dallas-based Arcis Golf. “Our goal is to promote the tremendous work of the foundation, as well as raise funds for programs that create a better future for people with autism spectrum disorder, as one in every 54 children in the United States is affected by autism.”

Additional financial contributions will be accepted through September, either through an Arcis Golf Club or via an online donation. Clubs or individuals raising or donating $15,000 or more will be invited to send a two-person team to play in October’s Els for Autism Golf Challenge Grand Finale event in the Bahamas.

"The support and partnership of Arcis Golf is truly appreciated,” said Els, who established the Els for Autism Foundation in 2009 with his wife, Liezl, after their son Ben was diagnosed. “By rounding up and engaging golfers in this simplest of actions, we can generate funds to make the world a better place for people with autism.”

Els for Autism is committed to helping those with autism fulfill their potential to lead positive, productive, and rewarding lives. Currently, a major capital campaign is underway to fund construction of an Adult Services Center, Medical & Research Facility, and Sports Complex at the Els Center of Excellence, a world-class facility created by the Els family to host leading-edge autism programs and services located in Jupiter, Florida.

The partnership with the Els Foundation is one of numerous ways Arcis Golf supports national philanthropic organizations, including United States Adaptive Golf Alliance, Love Hope Strength Foundation, and ClubsHelp, in addition to local charities in the communities it serves.

About Arcis

Arcis Golf is the premier operator of public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties enhance the golf and country club lifestyle to a level of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of family, friends, co-workers, and guests of all ages. Location: 13727 Noel Road, Ste. 1000, Dallas, TX 75240. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com.

About The Els for Autism Foundation

The Els for Autism Foundation was established in 2009 by PGA TOUR golfer Ernie Els, his wife Liezl, and Marvin R. Shanken. The Foundation’s overarching mission is to help people on the autism spectrum fulfil their potential to lead positive, productive and rewarding lives. Els for Autism has offices in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, and the UK. To help fulfil its mission, Els for Autism is building a state-of-the-art campus, The Els Center of Excellence, in Jupiter, FL, with a local, national and global reach.

Els for Autism Foundation is a US public charity (EIN #26-3520396), recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as exempt from Federal tax under Section 501(c)(3) of the tax code. Donations can be made online at www.elsforautism.org and by check (made payable to ‘Els for Autism’) and addressed to: Els for Autism, The Els Center of Excellence, 18370 Limestone Creek Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458.