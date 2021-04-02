Lonseal Flooring is awarded Aviation Flooring Experts of the Year 2021
Lonseal Flooring is awarded Aviation Flooring Experts of the Year 2021
Corporate Vision congratulates Lonseal Aircraft Flooring on this prestigious award”CARSON, CA, USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Corporate Vision
Lonseal® Aircraft Flooring was just awarded the Aviation Flooring Experts of the Year for 2021. The award was given by Corporate Vision Magazine who is in its second year of running the Aviation and Aerospace Awards.
Companies that fall under global air freight, commercial airline, private charter, aerial tour business or a provider of goods and services to the air travel industry, the Aviation & Aerospace Awards 2021 cover all areas of the industry and recognize those who are excelling in the fields of innovation, excellence, performance, and superior service. Awards are based on merit, not just the number of votes. Parties are rewarded based on their excellence in the industry, the quality of their productions, and their dedication to service.
Nominees are researched and identified as market leaders and innovators. All nominees are formally requested to accept their nomination. A dedicated research team assesses all materials submitted by the nominee to determine winners based on merit, not popularity. Judgment is based on client dedication, innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, customer feedback, and business performance.
Corporate Vision congratulates Lonseal Aircraft Flooring on this prestigious award.
About Lonseal Aircraft Flooring: Lonseal has been providing the aviation industry with unparalleled resilient vinyl flooring products and services for over 49 years. In addition to its distinctive selection of embossed and smooth safety and designer products, we go the extra mile to meet aircraft clients’ needs by offering custom coloring and patterning, wider sheet widths, and a continually updated product stock to ensure the fastest order shipment possible. Clients include airlines, MFRs, and MROs. Our products can be found in the entrance, galley, flight deck, and lavatory areas of nearly every type of aircraft. We also meet most major-mfr. material specs and FAA safety standards (including FAR 25.853a and FAR 25.793).
Lace Greene-Cordts
Lonseal, Inc.
+1 310-830-7111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Lonseal Aircraft Flooring 2021