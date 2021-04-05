U.S. CAD Launches InsiteEDU™ for Online Learning of Bluebeam® Software
Company unveils a new educational platform, powered by CADLearning®, for Bluebeam Users helping them access continuous learning on-demandIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. CAD, a leading AEC technology and consulting firm, today announced the launch of InsiteEDU. Developed by U.S. CAD in partnership with 4D Technologies - the developer of CADLearning - InsiteEDU is an online, Bluebeam-focused educational portal that provides 24/7, anytime, anywhere access to continuous, in-depth training content to help maximize employee skill sets while achieving specific firm and project goals.
News Facts:
• To succeed in today's competitive construction environment and ever-changing digital landscape, AEC professionals must lean on online learning to help them obtain the skills they need to stay ahead – especially considering the increase in remote working.
• With lnsiteEDU, architects, engineers, contractors, subcontractors, estimators, and other stakeholders have a flexible educational platform for content and tools to set up, track, complete, and measure training activities.
• Customers can work with Bluebeam Certified Instructors (BCIs) at U.S. CAD to develop custom training content and learning paths for their team's specific needs.
• Users can learn more in less time using assessment-based learning paths that surface only training content relevant to the skills they need to practice getting the outcomes they seek.
• Managers can leverage analytics to assess competencies at the individual, project, or organizational level with time-based goals that are reasonable and measurable with burndown charts to keep teams on schedule.
• For hiring and onboarding, managers can leverage pre-hire assessments to measure skills and knowledge.
• With the flexibility of a cost-effective subscription-model, teams can easily add new InsiteEDU users at any time.
Supporting Quotes:
• Ian Cooperrider, Director of Bluebeam, U.S. CAD
"U.S. CAD maintains a commitment to providing excellent service to the AEC community across the U.S. For our award-winning Bluebeam division, this means supporting clients with best-in-class training and education for Revu® users of all skill levels. Our team of Bluebeam Certified Instructors uses their breadth of industry experience and knowledge of Revu to curate a customizable learning platform for all teams leveraging Bluebeam solutions."
• Chris Keck, Vice President, Business Operations, U.S. CAD
"We know that identifying knowledge gaps and developing training plans is a daunting task, especially in this era of increased remote work and dispersed teams. We developed the on-demand, self-paced, and customizable educational materials in InsiteEDU to ensure that teams can train their Bluebeam Revu users without disrupting workflows."
About U.S. CAD
U.S. CAD is a leading provider of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) technology and consulting services. Founded in 1999, U.S. CAD is an Autodesk and Bluebeam Platinum Partner delivering BIM and AEC software, training, support, production and scanning services, and virtual and augmented reality solutions designed for organizations of all sizes for better project outcomes from conception through construction. Our mission is to help clients win more, produce more, and achieve more. Visit www.uscad.com.
Marie Salcedo
U.S. CAD
+ +1 877-648-7223
marie.salcedo@uscad.com
