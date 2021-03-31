Westminster Barrack / DUI, LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101234
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/30/2021 at approximately 1655
INCIDENT LOCATION: Missing Link Road, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI
ACCUSED: James Matthews
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH
VICTIM: Karissa Pavlovic
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were
notified of a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Missing Link Road in the Town
of Rockingham, VT (Windham County). The vehicle at fault for the crash did not
stop and continued traveling north toward Springfield. Springfield Police and
State Police were able to make contact with that vehicle, operated by James
Matthews, near the intersection of Route 11 in Springfield. Investigation
revealed Matthews was aware he struck another vehicle, and was under the
influence of intoxicants. Matthews was arrested for suspicion of DUI and LSA.
He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released
on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal
Division to answer to the above stated charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/21 at 1100 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.