Westminster Barrack / DUI, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101234

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                                    

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/30/2021 at approximately 1655

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missing Link Road, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI

 

ACCUSED: James Matthews                                               

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

 

VICTIM: Karissa Pavlovic

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were

notified of a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Missing Link Road in the Town

of Rockingham, VT (Windham County).  The vehicle at fault for the crash did not

stop and continued traveling north toward Springfield.  Springfield Police and

State Police were able to make contact with that vehicle, operated by James

Matthews, near the intersection of Route 11 in Springfield.  Investigation

revealed Matthews was aware he struck another vehicle, and was under the

influence of intoxicants.  Matthews was arrested for suspicion of DUI and LSA.

He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released

on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal

Division to answer to the above stated charges. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/21 at 1100 hours           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

