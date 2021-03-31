ITsavvy Joins Roush Fenway Racing as a Primary Partner on Newman’s No. 6 Ford

ITsavvy just announced they have joined Roush Fenway Racing as a primary partner for Ryan Newman and the No. 6 team.

The success of ITsavvy and the success of Roush Fenway Racing can be attributed to the same mindset: staying ahead of the competition with outstanding performance.” — ITsavvy CEO Mike Theriault

The multi-year agreement will be highlighted by ITsavvy’s Roush Fenway debut during the August 22nd race weekend at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) aboard Newman’s Ford Mustang. ITsavvy will also serve as an associate in select races on the No. 6 machine throughout the year.

“We’re thrilled to bring on a new partner in ITsavvy,” said Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush. “We are pleased they have chosen to support our team and utilize our platforms in their continued marketing efforts around the sport. We’re really looking forward to sporting their colors come this summer in Michigan. It’s our home track and a big race on the schedule that you circle each year, and we will go there looking for a strong run in the ITsavvy Ford Mustang.” Michigan, noted as Jack Roush’s home track, serves as the site of the Hall of Fame owner’s 23 career wins, including 13 in the NASCAR Cup Series – the most of any track on the circuit. Newman will make his 40th Cup start at MIS in August, a track where he has two wins with 10 top-10 results in 39 starts. Newman finished 13th at the 1.5-mile track last summer. Over the last seven events at MIS, he has five top-15 finishes including two inside the top-10.

ITsavvy CEO Mike Theriault said, “Although we do have a strong history of NASCAR sponsorships, we are especially enthusiastic about this new partnership with Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman. The success of ITsavvy and the success of Roush Fenway Racing can be attributed to the same mindset: staying ahead of the competition with outstanding performance.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.ITsavvy.com/ITsavvyracing/

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. Set to begin its 34th season in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway

