“MARY JANES: THE WOMEN OF WEED” premiers in Dallas, TX
Award-winning documentary about women leading the cannabis industry, comes to Dallas.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “MARY JANES: THE WOMEN OF WEED”, the award-winning documentary about women leading the cannabis industry, comes to Dallas.
Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge and other female “ganjaprenuers” show how legal cannabis is not only an industry, but also a movement of dedicated, pioneering “Puffragettes®”.
Dallas, Texas, March 26, 2021 – Texas Hemp Harvesters Association and Healthway will host a one-time screening of Mary Janes: The Women of Weed at The Hexa on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:00pm. The film features a powerful interview from Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge and our very own Texan, Andrea Sallis.
Film Director/Producer Windy Borman explores how marijuana is the first new industry to emerge in the 21st century—and it’s led by women. By looking at the intersection of gender parity, social justice, and environmental sustainability, Borman explores how cannabis is not only an industry, but also a movement of dedicated and pioneering women she calls “Puffragettes®” (as in Pot + Suffragette).
Register today to join us Live or Streaming to experience the first screening of its kind in Texas. Visit with local licenses and see what they expect for this new growing season, a live grow demo and Q & A from Windy and meet other amazing Women of Weed in Texas
Tickets can be purchased at: www.txhha.org/events
"From farms to labs to dispensaries and beyond, the film sheds light on the female researchers and entrepreneurs blazing a trail in today’s legal cannabis industry. From interviews with scientists, doctors, lawyers, activists, growers and bakers, I learned cannabis is not only an industry, but also a movement of dedicated, pioneering women,” says Director Windy Borman.
MARY JANES: THE WOMEN OF WEED explores the movement to end marijuana prohibition and Borman’s own assumptions about the plant. Through a series of empowering and educational interviews with the industry’s “Women of Weed”, Windy’s own assumptions are transformed as she discovers cannabis liberation intersects with the most urgent social justice issues of our time. She learns how this green revolution has big effects on environmental sustainability, ending the War on Drugs and the Prison-Industrial Complex, and the destructive domination of Big Pharma.
“This has been a long journey as a woman of color in the South for cannabis legalization for over 6 years. This plant has been misunderstood, often wrongly accused and kept away from humanity of its goodness. Hemp and being educated in the real medicine of cannabis directly our communities by its Commerce and in Policy” says Women of Weed, Andrea Sallis
Women are changing the face of today’s fastest growing industry - cannabis. Join TXHHA and Healthway as we discover how they’re also changing the world.
About MARY JANES: THE WOMEN OF WEED:
About Producer / Writer / Director Windy Borman
Windy Borman, MST, is a multi-award-winning film Director and Producer, as well as the founder of DVA Productions. Her recent projects include directing and producing the 10-time award-winning film, “The Eyes of Thailand” (narrated by Ashley Judd), and producing “The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia”, which premiered at Sundance and on HBO. Other credits include producing performances for Dr. Maya Angelou and Margaret Cho, directing “The Vagina Monologues”, and writing for Kindland, Takepart.com and Indiewire: Women and Hollywood.
